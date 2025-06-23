Week 52 Pool Result For Sat 28, Jun 2025, Aussie 2025

Week 52 pool results 2025

Week 52 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 52 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 52 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

WEEK: 52; SEASON: AUSSIE 2025; DATE: 28-June-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Central CoastMt Druitt T.-:--:-Sunday
2Marconi S.Sydney FC-:--:-Sunday
3Rockdale C.Sutherland-:--:-Sunday
4St George S.A.Leichhardt-:--:-Sunday
5Sydney O.Blacktown C.-:--:-Saturday
6Sydney Utd.NSW Spirit-:--:-Sunday
7W. SydneyWollongong-:--:-Saturday
8Bonnyrigg W.Bankstown C.-:--:-Saturday
9B. AcademyBlacktown S.-:--:-Saturday
10Canterbury B.Macarthur R.-:--:-Saturday
11Dulwich HillRydalmere-:--:-Saturday
12Hakoah S.Mounties W.-:--:-Saturday
13Inter LionsHills Utd.-:--:-Saturday
14Northern T.Newcastle J.-:--:-Saturday
15UNSW FCSD Raiders-:--:-Saturday
16AvondaleDandenong T.-:--:-Saturday
17George CrossBentleigh G.-:--:-Saturday
18Melbourne S.Melbourne C.-:--:-Saturday
19N. SunshineEastern Lions-:--:-Saturday
20Western Utd.Moreland C.-:--:-Sunday
21BalcattaFremantle C.-:--:-Saturday
22F. AthenaOlympic K.-:--:-Saturday
23Perth GlorySorrento-:--:-Saturday
24Perth Red StarBayswater C.-:--:-Saturday
25Western K.Armadale-:--:-Saturday
26Ad. CometsCampbelltown-:--:-Saturday
27Croydon K.Para Hills-:--:-Saturday
28FK BeogradW.T. Birkalla-:--:-Saturday
29Metro StarsAdelaide U.-:--:-Saturday
30Modbury J.Adelaide C.-:--:-Saturday
31Playford C.C. Raiders-:--:-Saturday
32Ad. CobrasSturt Lions-:--:-Saturday
33Fulham Utd.Adelaide O.-:--:-Saturday
34Salisbury U.W. Adelaide-:--:-Saturday
35S. AdelaideVipers FC-:--:-Saturday
36AdamstownCooks Hill U.-:--:-Saturday
37B. SwanseaCharlestown-:--:-Sunday
38Edgeworth E.Valentine-:--:-Saturday
39Lambton J.Weston W.-:--:-Saturday
40New LambtonMaitland-:--:-Saturday
41Newcastle O.Broadmeadow-:--:-Sunday
42Devonport C.Launceston U.-:--:-Saturday
43Launceston C.Kingborough-:--:-Saturday
44Riverside O.Glenorchy K.-:--:-Saturday
45South HobartClarence Z.-:--:-Saturday
46Canberra C.Gungahlin U.-:--:-Sunday
47Monaro P.Yoogali SC-:--:-Saturday
48QueanbeyanO’Connor K.-:--:-Saturday
49TuggeranongTigers FC-:--:-Sunday
