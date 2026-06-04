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Home Business News SPORTS Week 52 Pool Fixtures for Sat 27, Jun 2026, Aussie 2026

Week 52 Pool Fixtures for Sat 27, Jun 2026, Aussie 2026

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
Week 52 Pool Fixture for Sat 2, July 2022: Aussie 2022
Week 52 Pool Fixture for Sat 2, July 2022: Aussie 2022

Now you can find the Week 52 pool fixtures 2026: pool fixtures for this week, this week pool fixtures, football pools results and fixtures, pool fixtures this week, classic pool fixtures, Aussie pool fixtures, UK pool fixtures, advance pool fixtures, Australia pool fixtures, pool panel results, pool result today Saturday, pool results and fixtures this week, fortune soccer pool fixtures.

Find all the Week 52 pool fixtures on Bizwatchnigeria.ng as soon as they are released by the FPA (Football Pools Authority).

WEEK: 52; SEASON: AUSSIE 2026; DATE: 27-06-2026
Pools FixturesStatus
1A.LeichhardtRockdaleSunday
2Marconi S.Blacktown C.Sunday
3NSW SpiritWollongongSaturday
4SD RaidersSt George C.Saturday
5St George S.Sydney O.Saturday
6UNSWSutherlandSaturday
7WS WanderersManly Utd.Saturday
8Canterbury B.Central CoastSaturday
9Hurstville Z.Hills Utd.Saturday
10Inter LionsNewcastle J.Saturday
11MacArthur R.Hakoah S.Saturday
12Northern T.Dulwich HillsSaturday
13Prospect Utd.B. AcademySunday
14Western CityBankstown C.Saturday
15Eastern S.Olympic FCSaturday
16Gold Coast U.Moreton C.E.Sunday
17Magic Utd.Brisbane C.Saturday
18PeninsulaBrisbane R.Saturday
19Qld LionsWyn WolvesSunday
20Broadbeach U.CapalabaSaturday
21Logan L.CabooltureSaturday
22St George W.North StarSaturday
23SC WanderersRobina BaySaturday
24Dandenong T.Hume CitySaturday
25George CrossPreston LionsSaturday
26S. MelbourneGreen GullySunday
27ArmadatePerth AzzuriSaturday
28DianellaSorrentoSaturday
29FremantleWestern K.Saturday
30Olympic K.BalcattaSaturday
31Perth GloryStirling M.Saturday
32CampbelltownW. AdelaideSaturday
33Para HillsNE Metro StarsSaturday
34PlayfordFK BeogradSaturday
35Ad. AtleticoBlue EaglesSaturday
36Adelaide C.R.Ad. CobrasSaturday
37Modbury J.Adelaide O.Saturday
38Salisbury U.Cove FCSaturday
39S. AdelaideFulham Utd.Saturday
40BroadmeadowsWeston BearsSunday
41CharlestownB. SwanseaSaturday
42Edgeworth E.AdamstownSaturday
43KahibahMaitlandSunday
44Newcastle O.Cooks Hill U.Saturday
45ValentineLambton J.Saturday
46Clarence Z.Launceston U.Saturday
47KingsboroughDevonportSunday
48Launceston C.South East U.Sunday
49Riverside O.UlverstoneSaturday
Week 50 Pool Fixtures for Sat 13, Jun 2026, Aussie 2026
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Boluwatife Oshadiya
Boluwatife Oshadiya
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a Nigerian journalist and communications professional at Bizwatch Nigeria, where he contributes to editorial leadership and business reporting. His coverage focuses on capital markets, banking and finance, and the broader business and economic landscape, delivering data-driven analysis, market intelligence, and corporate developments. He combines newsroom discipline with a strong understanding of digital publishing, content performance, and audience engagement.

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