Adamawa inferno: 4 Corps members, two others killed in highway collision

Key Points

Four serving NYSC members and two other persons died in a fatal road crash in Adamawa State.

The accident occurred in the Narehi area of Girei-Song Local Government Area.

The victims were reportedly burnt to death after a commercial bus caught fire following a collision with a military vehicle.

Two of the deceased corps members have been identified as Suleuman Juliet and Usman Shuaibu from Kaduna State.

Police have commenced efforts to identify the remaining victims and contact their families.

Main Story

A tragic road accident in Adamawa State has claimed the lives of four members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and two other individuals after a commercial vehicle burst into flames following a collision with a military truck.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in the Narehi area of Girei-Song Local Government Area, leaving six people dead and plunging families and communities into mourning.

According to the Adamawa State Police Command, preliminary investigations revealed that a military gun truck travelling from Gombi to Yola collided head-on with a commercial Hummer bus conveying passengers from Yola to Mubi.

The impact reportedly caused the commercial bus to overturn before it was engulfed by fire, trapping its occupants.

Authorities confirmed that four of the victims were serving corps members posted to Adamawa State. Two of them have been identified as Suleuman Juliet and Usman Shuaibu, both from Kaduna State, while efforts continue to ascertain the identities of the remaining victims.

The Issues

The latest tragedy has once again highlighted concerns over road safety and the devastating consequences of traffic collisions involving heavy-duty and commercial vehicles on Nigerian highways.

The incident also underscores the risks faced by corps members and other road users who frequently travel across the country for official assignments, personal engagements and inter-state movements.

Police authorities disclosed that, in addition to the corps members and civilian victims, a military personnel attached to one of the vehicles involved in the crash also lost his life.

The bodies of the deceased have since been evacuated to the Specialist Hospital in Yola as authorities work to identify all victims and notify their relatives.

What’s Being Said

“The unfortunate incident involved a military gun truck travelling from Gombi towards Yola and a commercial Hummer bus conveying five passengers from Yola to Mubi,” Nguroje said.

“Preliminary findings reveal that both vehicles were involved in a head-on collision, resulting in the commercial bus flipping over and bursting into flames,” Nguroje stated.

“Tragically, all five passengers aboard the Hummer bus were burnt to death after the vehicle caught fire following the collision,” Nguroje added.

“The corpses have been evacuated to the Specialist Hospital, Yola, while efforts are ongoing to identify the remaining bodies and locate their families,” the police stated.

What’s Next

The Adamawa State Police Command said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.

Authorities are also working to identify the remaining victims, contact their next of kin and provide necessary support to affected families.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Adamawa State has extended condolences to the bereaved families, the Nigerian Armed Forces, the NYSC and all others impacted by the tragedy.

Bottom Line

The devastating Adamawa crash has left six people dead, including four serving corps members, raising renewed concerns about road safety and the human cost of fatal highway accidents across the country.