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Home Business News SPORTS Week 51 Pool Fixtures for Sat 20, Jun 2026, Aussie 2026

Week 51 Pool Fixtures for Sat 20, Jun 2026, Aussie 2026

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-

Now you can find the Week 51 pool fixtures 2026: pool fixtures for this week, this week pool fixtures, football pools results and fixtures, pool fixtures this week, classic pool fixtures, Aussie pool fixtures, UK pool fixtures, advance pool fixtures, Australia pool fixtures, pool panel results, pool result today Saturday, pool results and fixtures this week, fortune soccer pool fixtures.

Find all the Week 51 pool fixtures on Bizwatchnigeria.ng as soon as they are released by the FPA (Football Pools Authority).

WEEK: 51; SEASON: AUSSIE 2026; DATE: 20-06-2026
Pools FixturesStatus
1Blacktown C.A.LeichhardtSunday
2Manly Utd.St George S.Saturday
3Marconi S.UNSWSunday
4St George C.NSW SpiritSaturday
5Sydney O.RockdaleSaturday
6Sydney Utd.SD RaidersSunday
7WS WanderersSutherlandSaturday
8Bankstown C.Central CoastSaturday
9B. AcademyHurstville Z.Saturday
10Dulwich HillBlacktown Sp.Saturday
11Hakoah S.Northern T.Saturday
12Hills Utd.Prospect Utd.Saturday
13Inter LionsWestern CitySaturday
14Newcastle J.Macarthur R.Saturday
15RydalmereCanterbury B.Saturday
16Eastern S.Brisbane C.Saturday
17Gold Coast U.Brisbane R.Saturday
18Moreton C.E.Wyn WolvesSaturday
19OlympicPeninsulaSunday
20Qld LionsRochedaleSunday
21CapalabaSC WanderersSaturday
22North StarBroadbeach U.Saturday
23RedlandsIpswichSaturday
24Robina CityLogan L.Saturday
25AvondaleDandenong T.Saturday
26George CrossDandenong C.Saturday
27Heidelberg U.Preston LionsSaturday
28Hume CityGreen GullySaturday
29St AlbansAltona MagicSunday
30ManninghamN. GeelongSaturday
31Melbourne S.Melbourne K.Saturday
32N. SunshineNorthcote C.Saturday
33BalcattaPerth AzzurriSaturday
34FremantleDianellaSaturday
35Olympic K.Stirling M.Saturday
36Perth GloryPerth RedStarSaturday
37SorrentoArmadaleSaturday
38Western K.BayswaterSaturday
39Adelaide C.NE Metro StarsSaturday
40Adelaide Utd.Ad. CometsSaturday
41FK BeogradWT BirkallaSaturday
42PlayfordCampbelltownSaturday
43Sturt LionsPara HillsSaturday
44W. AdelaideCroydonSaturday
45B. SwanseaBroadmeadowSaturday
46Cooks Hill U.Weston BearsSaturday
47Kahibah FCCharlestownSunday
48Lambton J.AdamstownSaturday
49MaitlandNewcastle O.Sunday
Week 50 Pool Fixtures for Sat 13, Jun 2026, Aussie 2026

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