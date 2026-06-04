Week 51 Pool Fixtures for Sat 20, Jun 2026, Aussie 2026

Now you can find the Week 51 pool fixtures 2026: pool fixtures for this week, this week pool fixtures, football pools results and fixtures, pool fixtures this week, classic pool fixtures, Aussie pool fixtures, UK pool fixtures, advance pool fixtures, Australia pool fixtures, pool panel results, pool result today Saturday, pool results and fixtures this week, fortune soccer pool fixtures.
Find all the Week 51 pool fixtures on Bizwatchnigeria.ng as soon as they are released by the FPA (Football Pools Authority).
|WEEK: 51; SEASON: AUSSIE 2026; DATE: 20-06-2026
|№
|Pools Fixtures
|Status
|1
|Blacktown C.
|A.Leichhardt
|Sunday
|2
|Manly Utd.
|St George S.
|Saturday
|3
|Marconi S.
|UNSW
|Sunday
|4
|St George C.
|NSW Spirit
|Saturday
|5
|Sydney O.
|Rockdale
|Saturday
|6
|Sydney Utd.
|SD Raiders
|Sunday
|7
|WS Wanderers
|Sutherland
|Saturday
|8
|Bankstown C.
|Central Coast
|Saturday
|9
|B. Academy
|Hurstville Z.
|Saturday
|10
|Dulwich Hill
|Blacktown Sp.
|Saturday
|11
|Hakoah S.
|Northern T.
|Saturday
|12
|Hills Utd.
|Prospect Utd.
|Saturday
|13
|Inter Lions
|Western City
|Saturday
|14
|Newcastle J.
|Macarthur R.
|Saturday
|15
|Rydalmere
|Canterbury B.
|Saturday
|16
|Eastern S.
|Brisbane C.
|Saturday
|17
|Gold Coast U.
|Brisbane R.
|Saturday
|18
|Moreton C.E.
|Wyn Wolves
|Saturday
|19
|Olympic
|Peninsula
|Sunday
|20
|Qld Lions
|Rochedale
|Sunday
|21
|Capalaba
|SC Wanderers
|Saturday
|22
|North Star
|Broadbeach U.
|Saturday
|23
|Redlands
|Ipswich
|Saturday
|24
|Robina City
|Logan L.
|Saturday
|25
|Avondale
|Dandenong T.
|Saturday
|26
|George Cross
|Dandenong C.
|Saturday
|27
|Heidelberg U.
|Preston Lions
|Saturday
|28
|Hume City
|Green Gully
|Saturday
|29
|St Albans
|Altona Magic
|Sunday
|30
|Manningham
|N. Geelong
|Saturday
|31
|Melbourne S.
|Melbourne K.
|Saturday
|32
|N. Sunshine
|Northcote C.
|Saturday
|33
|Balcatta
|Perth Azzurri
|Saturday
|34
|Fremantle
|Dianella
|Saturday
|35
|Olympic K.
|Stirling M.
|Saturday
|36
|Perth Glory
|Perth RedStar
|Saturday
|37
|Sorrento
|Armadale
|Saturday
|38
|Western K.
|Bayswater
|Saturday
|39
|Adelaide C.
|NE Metro Stars
|Saturday
|40
|Adelaide Utd.
|Ad. Comets
|Saturday
|41
|FK Beograd
|WT Birkalla
|Saturday
|42
|Playford
|Campbelltown
|Saturday
|43
|Sturt Lions
|Para Hills
|Saturday
|44
|W. Adelaide
|Croydon
|Saturday
|45
|B. Swansea
|Broadmeadow
|Saturday
|46
|Cooks Hill U.
|Weston Bears
|Saturday
|47
|Kahibah FC
|Charlestown
|Sunday
|48
|Lambton J.
|Adamstown
|Saturday
|49
|Maitland
|Newcastle O.
|Sunday