Week 49 Pool Result For Sat 7, Jun 2025, Aussie 2025

Week 49 pool results 2025: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 49 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 46 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 48 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

WEEK: 49; SEASON: AUSSIE 2025; DATE: 07-June-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Blacktown C.Central Coast-:--:-Sunday
2Marconi S.Rockdale C.-:--:-Sunday
3Mt Druitt T.St George S.-:--:-Saturday
4NSW SpiritA.Leichhardt-:--:-Saturday
5Sutherland S.W. Sydney-:--:-Saturday
6Sydney Utd.Manly Utd.-:--:-Sunday
7Wollongong W.Sydney O.-:--:-Saturday
8Bankstown C.B. Academy-:--:-Saturday
9Hakoah S.Rydalmere-:--:-Saturday
10Hills Utd.Northern T.-:--:-Saturday
11Inter LionsCanterbury B.-:--:-Saturday
12Mounties W.Bonnyrigg W.E.-:--:-Saturday
13SD RaidersMacarthur R.-:--:-Saturday
14UNSW FCNewcastle J.-:--:-Saturday
15Brisbane R.Lions FC-:--:-Sunday
16Eastern S.Brisbane C.-:--:-Saturday
17Gold Coast K.Wolves FC-:--:-Saturday
18Moreton C.E.Olympic F.C.-:--:-Saturday
19St George W.Gold Coast U.-:--:-Sunday
20CabooltureLogan L.-:--:-Saturday
21Holland ParkMagic Utd.-:--:-Saturday
22IpswichBroadbeach U.-:--:-Sunday
23Redlands U.SWQ Thunder-:--:-Saturday
24Dandenong T.Altona M.-:--:-Saturday
25Melbourne K.Oakleigh C.-:--:-Sunday
26ManninghamWestern Utd.-:--:-Saturday
27Moreland C.Melbourne C.-:--:-Saturday
28N. SunshineBulleen Lions-:--:-Saturday
29F. AthenaWestern K.-:--:-Saturday
30Olympic K.Fremantle C.-:--:-Saturday
31Perth GloryPerth-:--:-Saturday
32Perth Red StarBalcatta-:--:-Saturday
33SorrentoArmadale-:--:-Saturday
34Stirling M.Bayswater C.-:--:-Saturday
35DianellaKalamunda C.-:--:-Saturday
36Inglewood U.Murdoch Uni-:--:-Saturday
37JoondalupSubiaco-:--:-Saturday
38Mandurah C.Curtin Uni-:--:-Saturday
39UWA NedlandsGosnells-:--:-Saturday
40Adelaide U.Ad. Comets-:--:-Saturday
41CampbelltownW.T. Birkalla-:--:-Saturday
42Croydon K.Modbury J.-:--:-Saturday
43Para HillsPlayford C.-:--:-Saturday
44Ad. CobrasFulham Utd.-:--:-Saturday
45Adelaide O.Salisbury Utd.-:--:-Saturday
46CumberlandThe Cove-:--:-Saturday
47Pontian E.W. Adelaide-:--:-Saturday
48Sturt LionsS. Adelaide-:--:-Saturday
49Vipers FCAdelaide B.-:--:-Saturday
