Customs PTML Hands Over Seized Ammunition to Arms Control Centre, Reiterates Commitment To National Security

The Nigeria Customs Service, Ports Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) Command, has officially handed over seized ammunition to the Zonal Directorate of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), South-West Zone.

The handover, which took place at the Command Headquarters, Lagos, was presided over by the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Tenny Daniyan, where he presented 75 rounds of 12-gauge live cartridges, one empty 9mm magazine, and four rounds of 9mm live ammunition to the Zonal Coordinator of NCCSALW, CP Alamotun Abiodun (rtd).

“This handover is in line with the directive of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, as part of our unwavering mandate to rid the nation of illegal arms and strengthen national security,”

“Though the seizure may seem small in quantity, even one bullet is evil and can cause significant harm. That is why we operate a zero-tolerance approach,” he explained.

The CAC reiterated that the ammunition was discovered during a meticulous examination of two imported vehicles—a used Toyota Tundra and a used Hyundai Sonata.

He stressed that officers, acting on enhanced intelligence and detailed inspection protocols, uncovered the concealed items hidden in unlikely compartments, including seat foams and the tank cover.

“Our officers went beyond the routine checks. The diligence of our examination team and the support of partner security agencies in the Command were instrumental to this interception,” he added.

He clarified that the seizure occurred over six months ago and followed a thorough investigative process.

“No arrests were made, as findings revealed the vehicles were purchased online without the buyers’ knowledge of the concealed items. After investigation and subsequent approval from Headquarters, we proceeded with the handover.”

Receiving the items, the Zonal Coordinator, South-West of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, CP Alamotun Abiodun (rtd), commended the efforts of the Command in prioritising security.

“This development is symbolic. While the quantity may appear minimal, its potential danger is immense. It affirms our collective resolve to stop illegal arms inflow.

“We also use this opportunity to educate other agencies that the National Centre has the exclusive mandate to retrieve recovered illicit arms from all security formations across the country.”

Abiodun further stressed the Centre’s commitment to sensitisation and advocacy, noting that collaborative action is key to controlling the circulation of unlawful arms in Nigeria.