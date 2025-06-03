UEFA To Implement Home Advantage Rule Change In Champions League Knockout Stages

In response to mounting criticism over the current Champions League knockout format, UEFA is set to introduce a significant rule change aimed at rewarding top-performing teams with home advantage in the latter stages of the competition.

The decision comes after high-ranking clubs Arsenal and Barcelona were eliminated in the semi-finals of the 2024/25 season, despite finishing second and third respectively in the league phase. Both teams were compelled to play the decisive second legs of their semi-final ties away from home—Arsenal against eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona against Inter Milan—while their opponents had finished lower in the league standings.

Under the existing format, only the Round of 16 matchups considered league rankings for determining home advantage, with the quarter-finals and semi-finals reverting to an open draw. This structure led to scenarios where higher-ranked teams faced the disadvantage of playing crucial second legs on the road.

The proposed amendment, pending ratification by UEFA’s Executive Committee, will ensure that teams with superior league-phase finishes will host the second leg in all knockout rounds, not just the Round of 16. This change is slated to take effect from the 2025/26 season.

UEFA’s Club Competitions Committee agreed on the new approach ahead of the recent Champions League final, acknowledging the need to provide consistent advantages to teams demonstrating strong performances in the league phase. A virtual meeting of the Executive Committee is expected before August 28, the date of next season’s league phase draw, to formally approve the adjustment.

The move aims to enhance fairness and competitiveness in the tournament by aligning home advantage with league-phase performance, thereby addressing concerns raised by clubs and fans alike.