Week 42 Pool Results For Sat 19 Apr 2024 UK 2024/2025

Week 42 pool results 2025: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 42 Pool Result: Football pools results for this week 42 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 42 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

WEEK: 42; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 19-April-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Aston V.Newcastle-:--:-LKO
2BrentfordBrighton-:--:-Saturday
3Crystal P.Bournemouth-:--:-Saturday
4EvertonMan City-:--:-Saturday
5FulhamChelsea-:--:-Sunday
6IpswichArsenal-:--:-Sunday
7LeicesterLiverpool-:--:-Sunday
8Man Utd.Wolves-:--:-Sunday
9West HamSouthampton-:--:-Saturday
10St J’StoneCeltic-:--:-Sunday
11AirdrieMorton-:--:-Saturday
12DunfermlinePartick-:--:-Saturday
13FalkirkRaith-:--:-Saturday
14HamiltonQueen’s Pk-:--:-Saturday
15AnnanArbroath-:--:-Saturday
16C. RangersAlloa-:--:-Saturday
17K. HeartsQueen O’Sth-:--:-Saturday
18MontroseDumbarton-:--:-Saturday
19StenhsemuirInverness-:--:-Saturday
20East FifeStirling A.-:--:-Saturday
21ElginPeterhead-:--:-Saturday
22ForfarBonnyrigg R.-:--:-Saturday
23Spartans FCClyde-:--:-Saturday
24StranraerEdinburgh C.-:--:-Saturday
25BarcelonaCelta Vigo-:--:-Saturday
26Las PalmasAtl Madrid-:--:-LKO
27MallorcaLeganes-:--:-LKO
28Real MadridAth Bilbao-:--:-Sunday
29SevillaAlaves-:--:-Sunday
30ValladolidOsasuna-:--:-Sunday
31VillarrealR. Sociedad-:--:-Sunday
32AC MilanAtalanta-:--:-Sunday
33BolognaInter Milan-:--:-Sunday
34EmpoliVenezia-:--:-Sunday
35MonzaNapoli-:--:-LKO
36RomaVerona-:--:-LKO
37AugsburgE. Frankfurt-:--:-Sunday
38B. DortmundB. M’gladbach-:--:-Sunday
39St PauliB. Leverkusen-:--:-Sunday
40U. BerlinStuttgart-:--:-LKO
41BrestLens-:--:-Sunday
42LilleAuxerre-:--:-Sunday
43MarseilleMontpellier-:--:-LKO
44MonacoStrasbourg-:--:-LKO
45NiceAngers-:--:-Sunday
46Paris S.G.Le Havre-:--:-LKO
47ReimsToulouse-:--:-Sunday
48St EtienneLyon-:--:-Sunday
49HeerenveenAlmere C.-:--:-LKO
Week 41 Pool Results For Sat 12 Apr 2024 UK 2024/2025

