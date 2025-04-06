Week 41 Pool Results For Sat 12 Apr 2024 UK 2024/2025

Week 41 pool results 2025: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 41 Pool Result: Football pools results for this week 41 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools.

This week’s Week 41 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

WEEK: 41; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 12-April-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1ArsenalBrentford-:--:-LKO
2BrightonLeicester-:--:-Saturday
3ChelseaIpswich-:--:-Sunday
4LiverpoolWest Ham-:--:-Sunday
5Man CityCrystal P.-:--:-EKO
6NewcastleMan Utd.-:--:-Sunday
7Nott’m For.Everton-:--:-Saturday
8SouthamptonAston V.-:--:-Saturday
9WolvesTottenham-:--:-Sunday
10CardiffStoke-:--:-Saturday
11LeedsPreston-:--:-EKO
12LutonBlackburn-:--:-Saturday
13MillwallMiddlesbro-:--:-Saturday
14PlymouthSheff Utd.-:--:-EKO
15PortsmouthDerby-:--:-Saturday
16Q.P.R.Bristol C.-:--:-Saturday
17Sheff Wed.Oxford Utd.-:--:-Saturday
18SunderlandSwansea-:--:-Saturday
19West BromWatford-:--:-Saturday
20BarnsleyBolton-:--:-Saturday
21Bristol R.Exeter-:--:-Saturday
22Burton A.Huddersfield-:--:-Saturday
23Cambridge U.Charlton-:--:-Saturday
24CrawleyLeyton O.-:--:-Saturday
25LincolnShrewsbury-:--:-Saturday
26NorthamptonReading-:--:-Saturday
27StockportRotherham-:--:-Saturday
28Wigan A.Wrexham-:--:-EKO
29WycombeStevenage-:--:-EKO
30AccringtonTranmere-:--:-Saturday
31BarrowWalsall-:--:-Saturday
32ChesterfieldFleetwood-:--:-Saturday
33DoncasterA.Wimbledon-:--:-EKO
34GillinghamMilton K.D.-:--:-Saturday
35HarrogateGrimsby-:--:-Saturday
36MorecambeCarlisle-:--:-Saturday
37Newport Co.Colchester-:--:-Saturday
38Port ValeBromley-:--:-Saturday
39SwindonBradford C.-:--:-EKO
40AberdeenRangers-:--:-Saturday
41CelticKilmarnock-:--:-Saturday
42Dundee Utd.St J’Stone-:--:-Saturday
43HibernianDundee-:--:-Saturday
44MotherwellHearts-:--:-Saturday
45St MirrenRoss County-:--:-Saturday
46MortonLivingston-:--:-Saturday
47PartickHamilton-:--:-Saturday
48Queen’s PkDunfermline-:--:-Saturday
49RaithAirdrie-:--:-Saturday
