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Home Business News SPORTS Week 40 Pool Result for Sat 4, Apr 2026, UK 2025/2026

Week 40 Pool Result for Sat 4, Apr 2026, UK 2025/2026

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-

Week 40 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 40 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 40 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 40 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 40; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 04-April-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1BlackburnWest Brom0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
2Bristol C.Sheff Utd.1-:-01-:-0Home
3DerbyStoke0-:-02-:-0Home
4HullCoventry0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
5IpswichBirmingham2-:-12-:-1Home
6MillwallNorwich0-:-01-:-2Away
7PortsmouthOxford Utd.1-:-02-:-2ScoreDraw
8PrestonQ.P.R.0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
9Sheff Wed.Leicester1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
10SwanseaMiddlesbro2-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
11WatfordCharlton0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
12A.WimbledonLuton0-:-10-:-3Away
13BarnsleyPlymouth0-:-10-:-3Away
14BoltonStockport1-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
15ExeterDoncaster1-:-03-:-0Home
16Leyton O.Huddersfield1-:-11-:-2Away
17MansfieldBurton A.0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
18NorthamptonWigan A.0-:-21-:-3Away
19PeterboroCardiff0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
20ReadingLincoln0-:-11-:-2Away
21StevenageBlackpool0-:-01-:-0Home
22WycombeBradford C.1-:-01-:-2Away
23BarrowChesterfield0-:-00-:-1Away
24CheltenhamCambridge U.0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
25CrawleyGrimsby0-:-20-:-2Away
26CreweSalford C.1-:-01-:-0Home
27FleetwoodBarnet0-:-12-:-5Away
28GillinghamAccrington1-:-02-:-0Home
29HarrogateBristol R.1-:-02-:-3Away
30Notts Co.Newport Co.2-:-03-:-1Home
31OldhamMilton K.D.0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
32SwindonWalsall0-:-02-:-1Home
33TranmereColchester0-:-00-:-1Away
34ChelseaPort Vale3-:-07-:-0Home
35Man CityLiverpool2-:-04-:-0Home
36SouthamptonArsenal1-:-02-:-1Home
37West HamLeeds Utd.0-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
38DundeeCeltic0-:-11-:-2Away
39HibernianKilmarnock2-:-03-:-0Home
40LivingstonHearts1-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
41MotherwellFalkirk1-:-22-:-3Away
42RangersDundee Utd.2-:-14-:-2Home
43St MirrenAberdeen1-:-02-:-0Home
44ArbroathSt J’Stone1-:-12-:-4Away
45Ayr UnitedPartick0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
46DunfermlineMorton0-:-13-:-1Home
47Ross CountyAirdrie0-:-30-:-4Away
48C. RangersAlloa0-:-00-:-1Away
49RaithInverness1-:-14-:-1Home
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