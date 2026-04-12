LIRS shifts tax deadline to April 21 to ease portal congestion

Keypoints

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has extended the deadline for filing individual annual income tax returns to April 21, 2026

has extended the deadline for filing individual annual income tax returns to Executive Chairman Ayodele Subair noted that the move was necessary due to “increased traffic” on the electronic tax platform as the previous April 14 deadline approached

noted that the move was necessary due to “increased traffic” on the electronic tax platform as the previous April 14 deadline approached Taxpayers are required to file their returns exclusively through the eTax portal , which remains the only approved channel for submissions

, which remains the only approved channel for submissions The extension is described as a “final” opportunity for individuals to comply with their statutory obligations and avoid penalties

Main Story

In a statement released on Saturday by the Head of Corporate Communications Ayodele Subair who is the Executive Chairman of the LIRS confirmed that the tax filing deadline had been moved to April 21.

He explained that the decision followed an earlier shift to April 14 and was prompted by a significant surge in activity on the agency’s digital infrastructure. He further noted that the extension was intended to give taxpayers more time to navigate the electronic system successfully while ensuring the accuracy and integrity of their submissions.

Subair praised the overwhelming level of compliance seen so far but observed that the rush to meet the timeline had strained the electronic tax platform.

He mentioned that the agency aimed to enhance convenience for residents and reiterated that filing annual returns remained a mandatory statutory obligation. He also emphasized that the LIRS would not accept manual submissions and that all taxpayers must utilize the designated eTax platform.

He added that anyone requiring technical assistance should visit a local LIRS office or utilize the official communication channels for guidance.

The Issues The primary challenge for the LIRS is the technical bottleneck caused by thousands of taxpayers attempting to use the eTax portal simultaneously. System administrators must solve the problem of server capacity to ensure the platform can handle the anticipated “deadline rush” without further crashes. Furthermore there is a persistent digital literacy gap among some taxpayers who may struggle with the transition from manual to 100% electronic filing. To ensure a smooth rollout the LIRS must now balance its enforcement of the “electronic-only” rule with effective real-time support for those facing technical errors.

What’s Being Said

“The extension responds to overwhelming compliance and is intended to enhance convenience while ensuring accuracy,” stated Ayodele Subair Executive Chairman of LIRS

Executive Chairman of LIRS Monsurat Amasa-Oyelude Head of Corporate Communications confirmed that the statement was issued to provide clarity to the public following the portal congestion

Head of Corporate Communications confirmed that the statement was issued to provide clarity to the public following the portal congestion Tax consultants in Lagos have observed that the extension is a welcome relief for small business owners who are still reconciling their 2025 fiscal records

in Lagos have observed that the extension is a welcome relief for small business owners who are still reconciling their 2025 fiscal records LIRS officials have advised that the online platform remains the “only approved channel” to prevent fraudulent manual submissions

What’s Next

Taxpayers are expected to intensify their filing activities over the coming days with the LIRS monitoring eTax portal uptime to prevent another shutdown

to prevent another shutdown The agency is likely to increase staffing at its help desks to handle the influx of residents seeking assistance with the digital filing process

to handle the influx of residents seeking assistance with the digital filing process Following the April 21 deadline the LIRS is expected to begin an audit phase to verify the accuracy of the record-breaking number of submissions

to verify the accuracy of the record-breaking number of submissions Penalties and interest charges are anticipated for any individuals who fail to complete their filings by the new “final” cutoff date

Bottom Line

The decision by the LIRS to push the deadline to April 21 shows a pragmatic approach to the challenges of digital transformation. By acknowledging the technical strain on the eTax portal and providing more time the agency is prioritizing accurate data collection over rigid enforcement.