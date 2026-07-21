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Home Business News SPORTS Week 4 Pool Fixtures for Sat 25, Jul 2026, Aussie 2026

Week 4 Pool Fixtures for Sat 25, Jul 2026, Aussie 2026

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
Week 4 Pool Fixture for Sat 30, July 2022: Aussie 2022

Now you can find the Week 4 pool fixtures 2026: pool fixtures for this week, this week pool fixtures, football pools results and fixtures, pool fixtures this week, classic pool fixtures, Aussie pool fixtures, UK pool fixtures, advance pool fixtures, Australia pool fixtures, pool panel results, pool result today Saturday, pool results and fixtures this week, fortune soccer pool fixtures.

Find all the Week 4 pool fixtures on Bizwatchnigeria.ng as soon as they are released by the FPA (Football Pools Authority).

WEEK: 4; SEASON: AUSSIE 2026; DATE: 25-07-2026
Pools FixturesStatus
1A.LeichhardtUNSWSaturday
2NSW SpiritWS WanderersSaturday
3RockdaleSutherlandSunday
4SD RaidersMarconi S.Saturday
5St George C.Sydney Utd.Saturday
6St George S.Sydney FCSaturday
7WollongongBlacktown C.Sunday
8Bankstown C.Canterbury B.Saturday
9Central CoastB. AcademySunday
10Dulwich HillWestern CitySaturday
11Hakoah S.RydalmereSaturday
12Inter LionsProspect Utd.Saturday
13Macarthur R.Hurstville Z.Saturday
14Newcastle J.Hills Utd.Saturday
15Northern T.Blacktown SpSaturday
16Dandenong T.Altona MagicSaturday
17Melbourne C.AvondaleSaturday
18Brunswick J.N. GeelongSaturday
19ManninghamMelbourne K.Saturday
20P. MelbourneNorthcote C.Saturday
21Perth GloryDianella W.E.Saturday
22Perth RedStarBalcattaSaturday
23SorrentoFremantle C.Saturday
24Stirling M.ArmadaleSaturday
25Western K.K. OlympicSaturday
26Adelaide C.WT BirkallaSaturday
27Ad. CometsFK BeogradSaturday
28Adelaide Utd.Sturt LionsSaturday
29CroydonCampbelltownSaturday
30NE MetrostarsW. AdelaideSaturday
31Para HillsPlayfordSaturday
32Adelaide C.R.Fulham Utd.Saturday
33Adelaide O.S. AdelaideFriday
34CumberlandBlue EaglesSaturday
35Modbury JetsAd. AtleticoSaturday
36The CoveAd. CobrasSaturday
37Cooks Hill U.Lambton J.Saturday
38Edgeworth E.Newcastle O.Sunday
39KahibahB. Swansea U.Sunday
40MaitlandBroadmeadowSaturday
41ValentineCharlestownSaturday
42Western BearsAdamstownSaturday
43Belconnen U.O’Connor K.Saturday
44BrindabellaCanberra W.E.Saturday
45Canberra J.Monaro P.Sunday
46Canberra O.QueanbeyanSaturday
47Tigers FCTuggeranongSaturday
48Mandurah C.Inglewood U.Saturday
49QuinnsCockburn C.Saturday
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