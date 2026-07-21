Week 3 Pool Fixtures for Sat 18, Jul 2026, Aussie 2026

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Find all the Week 3 pool fixtures on Bizwatchnigeria.ng as soon as they are released by the FPA (Football Pools Authority).
|WEEK: 3; SEASON: AUSSIE 2026; DATE: 18-07-2026
|№
|Pools Fixtures
|Status
|1
|Blacktown C.
|St George C.
|Sunday
|2
|Marconi S.
|Sydney Utd.
|Sunday
|3
|St George S.
|Rockdale
|Saturday
|4
|Sutherland
|Sydney O.
|Saturday
|5
|UNSW
|NSW Spirit
|Saturday
|6
|WS Wanderers
|A.Leichhardt
|Saturday
|7
|Wollongong
|SD Raiders
|Saturday
|8
|B. Academy
|Bankstown C.
|Saturday
|9
|Canterbury B.
|Blacktown Sp
|Saturday
|10
|Central Coast
|Northern T.
|Sunday
|11
|Hills Utd.
|Hakoah S.
|Saturday
|12
|Inter Lions
|Rydalmere
|Saturday
|13
|Western City
|Newcastle J.
|Saturday
|14
|Eastern S.
|Magic Utd.
|Saturday
|15
|Gold coast K.
|Wyn Wolves
|Saturday
|16
|Gold Coast U.
|Qld Lions
|Saturday
|17
|Olympic FC
|Brisbane R.
|Sunday
|18
|Rochedale
|Brisbane C.
|Saturday
|19
|Brisbane S.
|Broadbeach U.
|Saturday
|20
|Capalaba
|Holland Park
|Sunday
|21
|Ipswich
|North Star
|Saturday
|22
|Logan L.
|SC Wanderers
|Saturday
|23
|Robina City
|Redlands
|Sunday
|24
|St George W.
|Caboolture
|Saturday
|25
|Altona M.
|Heidelberg U.
|Saturday
|26
|Avondale
|St Albans
|Saturday
|27
|George Cross
|Melbourne C.
|Saturday
|28
|Hume City
|Oakleigh C.
|Saturday
|29
|S. Melbourne
|Preston Lions
|Saturday
|30
|Langwarrin
|Brunswick J.
|Saturday
|31
|Melbourne S.
|P. Melbourne
|Saturday
|32
|N. Geelong
|Melbourne V.
|Saturday
|33
|N. Sunshine
|Eltham Red.
|Saturday
|34
|Western Utd.
|Bulleen
|Sunday
|35
|Balcatta
|Stirling M.
|Saturday
|36
|Dianella W.E.
|Olympic K.
|Saturday
|37
|Perth Glory
|Armadale
|Saturday
|38
|Perth RedStar
|Fremantle C.
|Saturday
|39
|Adelaide C.
|Croydon
|Saturday
|40
|FK Beograd
|Adelaide Utd.
|Sunday
|41
|Playford
|NE Metro Stars
|Saturday
|42
|W. Adelaide
|Sturt Lions
|Saturday
|43
|Adamstown
|Valentine
|Saturday
|44
|Charlestown
|Edgeworth E.
|Sunday
|45
|Cooks Hill U.
|Broadmeadow
|Saturday
|46
|Lambton J.
|Maitland
|Saturday
|47
|Newcastle O.
|B. Swansea
|Sunday
|48
|Devonport
|S. Hobart
|Saturday
|49
|Riverside
|Clarence Z.
|Saturday