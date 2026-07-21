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Tuesday, July 21, 2026
Home Business News SPORTS Week 3 Pool Fixtures for Sat 18, Jul 2026, Aussie 2026

Week 3 Pool Fixtures for Sat 18, Jul 2026, Aussie 2026

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
Week 3 Pool Fixture for Sat 23, July 2022: Aussie 2022

Now you can find the Week 3 pool fixtures 2026: pool fixtures for this week, this week pool fixtures, football pools results and fixtures, pool fixtures this week, classic pool fixtures, Aussie pool fixtures, UK pool fixtures, advance pool fixtures, Australia pool fixtures, pool panel results, pool result today Saturday, pool results and fixtures this week, fortune soccer pool fixtures.

Find all the Week 3 pool fixtures on Bizwatchnigeria.ng as soon as they are released by the FPA (Football Pools Authority).

WEEK: 3; SEASON: AUSSIE 2026; DATE: 18-07-2026
Pools FixturesStatus
1Blacktown C.St George C.Sunday
2Marconi S.Sydney Utd.Sunday
3St George S.RockdaleSaturday
4SutherlandSydney O.Saturday
5UNSWNSW SpiritSaturday
6WS WanderersA.LeichhardtSaturday
7WollongongSD RaidersSaturday
8B. AcademyBankstown C.Saturday
9Canterbury B.Blacktown SpSaturday
10Central CoastNorthern T.Sunday
11Hills Utd.Hakoah S.Saturday
12Inter LionsRydalmereSaturday
13Western CityNewcastle J.Saturday
14Eastern S.Magic Utd.Saturday
15Gold coast K.Wyn WolvesSaturday
16Gold Coast U.Qld LionsSaturday
17Olympic FCBrisbane R.Sunday
18RochedaleBrisbane C.Saturday
19Brisbane S.Broadbeach U.Saturday
20CapalabaHolland ParkSunday
21IpswichNorth StarSaturday
22Logan L.SC WanderersSaturday
23Robina CityRedlandsSunday
24St George W.CabooltureSaturday
25Altona M.Heidelberg U.Saturday
26AvondaleSt AlbansSaturday
27George CrossMelbourne C.Saturday
28Hume CityOakleigh C.Saturday
29S. MelbournePreston LionsSaturday
30LangwarrinBrunswick J.Saturday
31Melbourne S.P. MelbourneSaturday
32N. GeelongMelbourne V.Saturday
33N. SunshineEltham Red.Saturday
34Western Utd.BulleenSunday
35BalcattaStirling M.Saturday
36Dianella W.E.Olympic K.Saturday
37Perth GloryArmadaleSaturday
38Perth RedStarFremantle C.Saturday
39Adelaide C.CroydonSaturday
40FK BeogradAdelaide Utd.Sunday
41PlayfordNE Metro StarsSaturday
42W. AdelaideSturt LionsSaturday
43AdamstownValentineSaturday
44CharlestownEdgeworth E.Sunday
45Cooks Hill U.BroadmeadowSaturday
46Lambton J.MaitlandSaturday
47Newcastle O.B. SwanseaSunday
48DevonportS. HobartSaturday
49RiversideClarence Z.Saturday
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