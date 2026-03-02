Facebook Instagram Linkedin X Youtube
Monday, March 2, 2026
Week 36 Pool Result for Sat 7, Mar 2026, UK 2025/2026

Boluwatife Oshadiya
Week 36 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 36 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 36 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 36 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 36; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 07-March-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1FulhamSouthampton-:--:-Sunday
2Leeds Utd.Norwich-:--:-Sunday
3MansfieldArsenal-:--:-EKO
4NewcastleMan City-:--:-LKO
5WrexhamChelsea-:--:-LKO
6BlackburnPortsmouth-:--:-EKO
7CharltonBirmingham-:--:-Saturday
8DerbySheff Wed.-:--:-Saturday
9HullMillwall-:--:-EKO
10IpswichLeicester-:--:-Saturday
11Q.P.R.Middlesbro-:--:-Sunday
12Sheff Utd.West Brom-:--:-Saturday
13SwanseaStoke-:--:-Saturday
14A.WimbledonNorthampton-:--:-Sunday
15BarnsleyExeter-:--:-Saturday
16BlackpoolWigan A.-:--:-Saturday
17BoltonWycombe-:--:-Saturday
18Bradford C.Leyton O.-:--:-Saturday
19Burton A.Stevenage-:--:-Saturday
20CardiffLincoln-:--:-EKO
21HuddersfieldRotherham-:--:-EKO
22LutonReading-:--:-Saturday
23PlymouthDoncaster-:--:-Saturday
24AccringtonCambridge U.-:--:-Saturday
25Bristol R.Crewe-:--:-Saturday
26ChesterfieldShrewsbury-:--:-Saturday
27CrawleySwindon-:--:-Saturday
28GillinghamFleetwood-:--:-Saturday
29GrimsbyBromley-:--:-EKO
30Milton K.D.Harrogate-:--:-Saturday
31Newport Co.Colchester-:--:-Saturday
32Salford C.Barnet-:--:-EKO
33TranmereOldham-:--:-Saturday
34WalsallNotts Co.-:--:-Saturday
35DunfermlineAberdeen-:--:-LKO
36RangersCeltic-:--:-Sunday
37St MirrenPartick-:--:-Sunday
38ArbroathRoss County-:--:-Saturday
39MortonSt J’Stone-:--:-Saturday
40Queens PkAirdrie-:--:-EKO
41AlloaK. Hearts-:--:-Saturday
42C. RangersPeterhead-:--:-Saturday
43East FifeHamilton-:--:-Saturday
44InvernessMontrose-:--:-Saturday
45Queen O’SthStenhsemuir-:--:-Saturday
46AnnanStirling A.-:--:-Saturday
47DumbartonSpartans FC-:--:-Saturday
48E. KilbrideElgin City-:--:-Saturday
49EdinburghStranraer-:--:-Saturday
