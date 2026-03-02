Direct international flights from Ibadan airport to commence by end of 2026

KEY POINTS

Mr. Bimbo Adekanmbi, Chairman of the Ibadan Airport Upgrade Committee, announced that direct international flights are expected to begin at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport before the end of 2026.

The new international terminal building, designed to accommodate one million passengers annually, is currently between 40% and 50% complete.

Significant improvements have been made, including lengthening the runway from 2,400 to 3,000 meters and expanding its width to 60 meters to accommodate wide-bodied aircraft.

The airport is scheduled to begin airlifting pilgrims directly to Saudi Arabia in May 2026, with processing taking place at the Olodo Hajj Camp.

MAIN STORY

Direct international flight operations from Ibadan are on track to begin by the end of 2026, following extensive upgrades to the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport. Mr. Bimbo Adekanmbi, Chairman of the 11-man committee overseeing the project, clarified that current “international” offerings which transit through Abuja before heading to the United Kingdom do not yet constitute the direct service promised to the public.

To achieve full international status, the state is completing a new terminal specifically designed for overseas operations. While the terminal is currently at roughly 50% completion, Adekanmbi expressed optimism that it will be ready for use before the year concludes. Local daily flights to Abuja and other domestic hubs have already resumed following the completion of critical airside work.

The upgrade includes a major overhaul of the airport’s technical capabilities. The runway has been extended to 3,000 meters and widened to 60 meters, allowing it to receive large, wide-bodied jets. Additionally, the installation of a new Instrument Landing System (ILS) and restored runway lighting now permits safe landings during poor weather and at night. Beyond passenger travel, the committee is planning a cargo terminal and bonded warehouses to transform the airport into a hub for agricultural exports and trade.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Those are not the direct flights we promised… our plan is to have direct international flights once the new terminal is completed,” stated Bimbo Adekanmbi , Chairman of the Upgrade Committee.

, Chairman of the Upgrade Committee. On technical readiness, Adekanmbi noted: “The runway is now ready to receive big, wide-bodied aircraft… the Instrument Landing System (ILS) has been installed to enable aircraft land safely even in poor weather.”

Regarding the 2026 Hajj: “The state would be among the first to airlift pilgrims, with flights scheduled to depart from Ibadan in May.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The first major international operation will involve transporting pilgrims from the Olodo Hajj Camp to the airport for direct departure to Saudi Arabia.

Construction crews are working to finish the remaining 50% of the international terminal by the end of the year.

The development of cargo facilities is expected to begin shortly to support manufacturers and farmers in Oyo State.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the upgrade of the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport is shifting from local resumption to international readiness. With the runway already expanded for wide-bodied jets and the terminal halfway finished, Ibadan is positioned to become a major aviation and economic hub for Southwest Nigeria by the end of 2026.