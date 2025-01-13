Week 29 Pool Results For Sat 18 Jan 2024 UK 2024/2025

Week 29 Pool Results : Stay updated with the latest football pool results, including live scores, Saturday match outcomes, British and Aussie pool results, fixtures, and pools panel verdicts. We provide timely updates on the first-half and full-time results to keep you informed.

Week 29 Pool Results Highlights 

This week’s Week 29 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

  • Live Updates: Full-time scores and results for this week’s matches are published promptly after confirmation.
  • Panel Decisions: For postponed matches, the pools panel provides halftime results, which are shared as soon as they are agreed upon.
WEEK: 29; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 18-January-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1ArsenalAston V.-:--:-LKO
2BrentfordLiverpool-:--:-Saturday
3EvertonTottenham-:--:-Sunday
4IpswichMan City-:--:-Sunday
5LeicesterFulham-:--:-Saturday
6Man Utd.Brighton-:--:-Sunday
7NewcastleBournemouth-:--:-EKO
8Nott’m For.Southampton-:--:-Sunday
9West HamCrystal P.-:--:-Saturday
10CardiffSwansea-:--:-EKO
11CoventryBristol C.-:--:-Saturday
12DerbyWatford-:--:-Saturday
13LeedsSheff Wed.-:--:-Sunday
14LutonPreston-:--:-Saturday
15MillwallHull-:--:-EKO
16Oxford Utd.Blackburn-:--:-Saturday
17PlymouthQ.P.R.-:--:-EKO
18PortsmouthMiddlesbro-:--:-Saturday
19Sheff Utd.Norwich-:--:-Saturday
20West BromStoke-:--:-Saturday
21BirminghamExeter-:--:-Saturday
22BlackpoolHuddersfield-:--:-EKO
23BoltonCambridge U.-:--:-Saturday
24Bristol R.Barnsley-:--:-Saturday
25CrawleyBurton A.-:--:-Saturday
26MansfieldWycombe-:--:-Saturday
27NorthamptonLincoln-:--:-Saturday
28PeterboroLeyton O.-:--:-EKO
29ReadingStockport-:--:-Saturday
30RotherhamCharlton-:--:-Saturday
31StevenageWigan A.-:--:-Saturday
32AccringtonNotts Co.-:--:-Saturday
33A.WimbledonTranmere-:--:-Saturday
34BromleyColchester-:--:-Saturday
35CarlisleBradford C.-:--:-EKO
36GillinghamDoncaster-:--:-EKO
37GrimsbyChesterfield-:--:-Saturday
38MorecambeCrewe-:--:-Saturday
39Port ValeNewport Co.-:--:-Saturday
40Salford C.Fleetwood-:--:-Saturday
41SwindonBarrow-:--:-Saturday
42WalsallMilton K.D.-:--:-Saturday
43CelticKilmarnock-:--:-LKO
44ElginAberdeen-:--:-Saturday
45FalkirkRaith-:--:-Sunday
46Queen O’SthSt Mirren-:--:-Saturday
47Queens PkMontrose-:--:-Saturday
48Ross CountyLivingston-:--:-Saturday
49St J’StoneMotherwell-:--:-Saturday
