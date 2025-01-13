Nigeria Attracts $7.6 Billion In Investments At Africa Investment Forum 2024

The Africa Investment Forum (AIF) 2024 secures $7.6 billion in investment interest for Nigeria, highlighting the nation’s growing potential to attract global capital for development projects. Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), confirms the milestone, expressing optimism about Nigeria’s economic trajectory.

“I am delighted that AIF has generated $7.6 billion in commitments for Nigeria, showcasing its vast opportunities. Governors from Lagos, Kaduna, Katsina, Kwara, Plateau, and Ogun actively promoted their states, which helped secure these pledges. This success underlines our ongoing dedication to supporting Nigeria’s growth,” Dr. Adesina says.

From December 4 to 6, 2024, the event in Rabat, Morocco, brings together leaders, investors, and project sponsors under the theme “Leveraging Innovative Partnerships for Scale.” Nigeria features prominently, with state governors presenting infrastructure, technology, energy, and agricultural projects to global investors.

Since its launch in 2018, the Africa Investment Forum has established itself as a leading platform for accelerating investment-driven growth. The event’s structured sessions facilitate direct negotiations between project sponsors and investors, reducing barriers to closing impactful deals.

This year, the forum records a total of $29.2 billion in investment interest across the continent, emphasizing its vital role in fostering sustainable development.

The forum’s 2024 theme underscores the importance of partnerships in addressing Africa’s development challenges. Dr. Adesina emphasizes AfDB’s commitment to creating jobs, reducing poverty, and enabling transformative growth in Nigeria and across Africa.

“As we gather in Rabat, we reaffirm our dedication to driving investments into Africa, accelerating growth, and building resilience through partnerships,” Adesina notes.

Key Outcomes

Nigeria attracts $7.6 billion for projects in critical sectors like agriculture, energy, and technology.

The event underscores the importance of strategic collaborations in driving Africa’s development.

AIF continues to streamline investment processes, closing deals that benefit both regional and global stakeholders.

This achievement signals a promising step toward Nigeria’s sustainable growth, leveraging international partnerships to tackle pressing economic challenges.