Week 28 Pool Results For Sat 11 Jan 2024 UK 2024/2025

Week 28 Pool Fixtures for Sat 14 Jan 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 28 Pool Results : Stay updated with the latest football pool results, including live scores, Saturday match outcomes, British and Aussie pool results, fixtures, and pools panel verdicts. We provide timely updates on the first-half and full-time results to keep you informed.

Week 28 Pool Results Highlights 

This week’s Week 28 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

  • Live Updates: Full-time scores and results for this week’s matches are published promptly after confirmation.
  • Panel Decisions: For postponed matches, the pools panel provides halftime results, which are shared as soon as they are agreed upon.
WEEK: 28; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 11-January-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1ArsenalMan Utd.-:--:-Sunday
2BirminghamLincoln-:--:-EKO
3BournemouthWest Brom-:--:-Saturday
4BrentfordPlymouth-:--:-Saturday
5Bristol C.Wolves-:--:-EKO
6ChelseaMorecambe-:--:-Saturday
7CoventrySheff Wed.-:--:-LKO
8Crystal P.Stockport-:--:-Sunday
9ExeterOxford Utd.-:--:-Saturday
10HullDoncaster-:--:-Sunday
11IpswichBristol R.-:--:-Sunday
12LeedsHarrogate-:--:-LKO
13LeicesterQ.P.R.-:--:-EKO
14Leyton O.Derby-:--:-LKO
15LiverpoolAccrington-:--:-EKO
16Man CitySalford C.-:--:-LKO
17MansfieldWigan-:--:-LKO
18MiddlesbroBlackburn-:--:-EKO
19NewcastleBromley-:--:-Sunday
20NorwichBrighton-:--:-Saturday
21Nott’m For.Luton-:--:-Saturday
22PrestonCharlton-:--:-Saturday
23ReadingBurnley-:--:-Saturday
24SouthamptonSwansea-:--:-Sunday
25SunderlandStoke-:--:-Saturday
26TamworthTottenham-:--:-Sunday
27BlackpoolCambridge U.-:--:-Saturday
28NorthamptonBarnsley-:--:-Saturday
29ShrewsburyHuddersfield-:--:-Saturday
30StevenageBurton A.-:--:-Saturday
31A.WimbledonCheltenham-:--:-Saturday
32CarlisleMilton K.D.-:--:-Saturday
33GillinghamFleetwood-:--:-Saturday
34GrimsbyNotts Co.-:--:-EKO
35Port ValeBarrow-:--:-Saturday
36SwindonCrewe-:--:-Saturday
37WalsallTranmere-:--:-EKO
38AberdeenHearts-:--:-Saturday
39HibernianMotherwell-:--:-Saturday
40RangersSt J’Stone-:--:-Sunday
41Ross CountyCeltic-:--:-Saturday
42St MirrenDundee Utd.-:--:-Saturday
43DunfermlineAyr Utd.-:--:-Saturday
44FalkirkQueens Pk-:--:-Saturday
45HamiltonPartick-:--:-Saturday
46LivingstonAirdrie-:--:-Saturday
47MortonRaith-:--:-Saturday
48AlloaQueen O’Sth-:--:-Saturday
49AnnanInverness-:--:-Saturday
Week 27 Pool Results For Sat 4 Jan 2024 UK 2024/2025

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR