Week 28 Pool Fixtures For Sat 11 Jan 2025 UK 2024/2025

Week 28 Pool Fixtures for Sat 14 Jan 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Now you can find the Week 28 pool fixtures 2024: pool fixtures for this week, this week pool fixtures, football pools results and fixtures, pool fixtures this week, classic pool fixtures, Aussie pool fixtures, UK pool fixtures, advance pool fixtures, Australia pool fixtures, pool panel results, pool result today Saturday, pool results and fixtures this week, fortunesoccer pool fixtures.

Find all the Week 28 pool fixtures on Bizwatchnigeria.ng as soon as they are released by the FPA (Football Pools Authority).

WEEK: 28; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 11-10-2025
Pools FixturesStatus
1ArsenalMan Utd.Sunday
2BirminghamLincolnEKO
3BournemouthWest BromSaturday
4BrentfordPlymouthSaturday
5Bristol C.WolvesEKO
6ChelseaMorecambeSaturday
7CoventrySheff Wed.LKO
8Crystal P.StockportSunday
9ExeterOxford Utd.Saturday
10HullDoncasterSunday
11IpswichBristol R.Sunday
12LeedsHarrogateLKO
13LeicesterQ.P.R.EKO
14Leyton O.DerbyLKO
15LiverpoolAccringtonEKO
16Man CitySalford C.LKO
17MansfieldWiganLKO
18MiddlesbroBlackburnEKO
19NewcastleBromleySunday
20NorwichBrightonSaturday
21Nott’m For.LutonSaturday
22PrestonCharltonSaturday
23ReadingBurnleySaturday
24SouthamptonSwanseaSunday
25SunderlandStokeSaturday
26TamworthTottenhamSunday
27BlackpoolCambridge U.Saturday
28NorthamptonBarnsleySaturday
29ShrewsburyHuddersfieldSaturday
30StevenageBurton A.Saturday
31A.WimbledonCheltenhamSaturday
32CarlisleMilton K.D.Saturday
33GillinghamFleetwoodSaturday
34GrimsbyNotts Co.EKO
35Port ValeBarrowSaturday
36SwindonCreweSaturday
37WalsallTranmereEKO
38AberdeenHeartsSaturday
39HibernianMotherwellSaturday
40RangersSt J’StoneSunday
41Ross CountyCelticSaturday
42St MirrenDundee Utd.Saturday
43DunfermlineAyr Utd.Saturday
44FalkirkQueens PkSaturday
45HamiltonPartickSaturday
46LivingstonAirdrieSaturday
47MortonRaithSaturday
48AlloaQueen O’SthSaturday
49AnnanInvernessSaturday
Week 27 Pool Fixtures For Sat 4 Jan 2025 UK 2024/2025

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR