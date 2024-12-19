Week 27 Pool Fixtures For Sat 4 Jan 2025 UK 2024/2025

Now you can find the Week 27 pool fixtures 2024: pool fixtures for this week, this week pool fixtures, football pools results and fixtures, pool fixtures this week, classic pool fixtures, Aussie pool fixtures, UK pool fixtures, advance pool fixtures, Australia pool fixtures, pool panel results, pool result today Saturday, pool results and fixtures this week, fortunesoccer pool fixtures.

Find all the Week 27 pool fixtures on Bizwatchnigeria.ng as soon as they are released by the FPA (Football Pools Authority).

WEEK: 27; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 04-01-2025
Pools FixturesStatus
1Aston V.LeicesterSaturday
2BournemouthEvertonSaturday
3BrightonArsenalLKO
4Crystal P.ChelseaSaturday
5FulhamIpswichSunday
6LiverpoolMan Utd.Sunday
7Man CityWest HamSaturday
8SouthamptonBrentfordSaturday
9TottenhamNewcastleEKO
10BlackburnBurnleyEKO
11Bristol C.DerbySaturday
12HullLeedsSaturday
13MiddlesbroCardiffSaturday
14NorwichCoventrySaturday
15PrestonOxford Utd.Saturday
16Sheff Wed.MillwallSaturday
17StokePlymouthEKO
18SunderlandPortsmouthSunday
19SwanseaWest BromEKO
20WatfordSheff Utd.Saturday
21BarnsleyCrawleySaturday
22Burton A.NorthamptonEKO
23Cambridge U.Bristol R.EKO
24CharltonReadingSaturday
25ExeterBoltonSaturday
26HuddersfieldRotherhamSaturday
27Leyton O.ShrewsburySaturday
28LincolnStevenageSaturday
29StockportMansfieldSaturday
30WiganBirminghamSaturday
31WrexhamPeterboroSaturday
32WycombeBlackpoolSaturday
33BarrowHarrogateSaturday
34Bradford C.GrimsbyEKO
35CheltenhamWalsallEKO
36ChesterfieldGillinghamSunday
37ColchesterAccringtonSaturday
38CreweBromleySunday
39DoncasterPort ValeSaturday
40FleetwoodA.WimbledonSunday
41Milton K.D.Salford C.Saturday
42Notts Co.SwindonEKO
43TranmereCarlisleSaturday
44CelticSt MirrenSunday
45Dundee Utd.HeartsSunday
46HibernianRangersSunday
47KilmarnockRoss CountySunday
48MotherwellAberdeenSunday
49St J’StoneDundeeSunday
Week 26 Pool Fixtures For Sat 28 Dec 2024 UK 2024/2025

