Week 16 Pool Results For Sat 19 Oct 2024- UK 2024/2025

Week 16 pool results 2024: football pool results, live football pool result today, pool result today Saturday matches, pool results for this week, British and Aussie pool results, football pool results and fixtures, pool panel results today, pool panel results, and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 16 Pool Results 2024: Football pool results for this week are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pool panel at halftime as decided by the football pool.

WEEK: 16; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 19-October-2024
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1BournemouthArsenal-:--:-LKO
2FulhamAston V.-:--:-Saturday
3IpswichEverton-:--:-Saturday
4LiverpoolChelsea-:--:-Sunday
5Man Utd.Brentford-:--:-Saturday
6NewcastleBrighton-:--:-Saturday
7SouthamptonLeicester-:--:-Saturday
8TottenhamWest Ham-:--:-EKO
9WolvesMan City-:--:-Sunday
10BlackburnSwansea-:--:-Saturday
11CardiffPlymouth-:--:-EKO
12HullSunderland-:--:-Sunday
13LutonWatford-:--:-EKO
14MiddlesbroBristol C.-:--:-Saturday
15MillwallDerby-:--:-Saturday
16Oxford Utd.West Brom-:--:-EKO
17PrestonCoventry-:--:-EKO
18Q.P.R.Portsmouth-:--:-Saturday
19Sheff Wed.Burnley-:--:-Saturday
20StokeNorwich-:--:-Saturday
21BlackpoolBarnsley-:--:-Saturday
22BoltonBurton A.-:--:-Saturday
23Cambridge U.Wigan-:--:-Saturday
24CharltonStockport-:--:-Saturday
25HuddersfieldBristol R.-:--:-Saturday
26LincolnBirmingham-:--:-Saturday
27MansfieldStevenage-:--:-Saturday
28NorthamptonLeyton O.-:--:-Saturday
29ReadingCrawley-:--:-EKO
30RotherhamWrexham-:--:-Saturday
31WycombePeterboro-:--:-EKO
32AccringtonBarrow-:--:-EKO
33Bradford C.Gillingham-:--:-Saturday
34BromleyTranmere-:--:-Saturday
35CarlisleHarrogate-:--:-Saturday
36ColchesterCheltenham-:--:-Saturday
37CreweSalford C.-:--:-Saturday
38GrimsbyWalsall-:--:-Saturday
39MorecambeMilton K.D.-:--:-Saturday
40Notts Co.A.Wimbledon-:--:-Saturday
41Port ValeFleetwood-:--:-Saturday
42SwindonDoncaster-:--:-Saturday
43CelticAberdeen-:--:-Saturday
44Dundee Utd.Hibernian-:--:-Saturday
45HeartsSt Mirren-:--:-Saturday
46KilmarnockRangers-:--:-Sunday
47MotherwellDundee-:--:-Saturday
48St J’StoneRoss County-:--:-Saturday
49Ayr Utd.Livingston-:--:-Saturday
