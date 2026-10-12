Week 15 Football Pools Fixtures: Saturday October 10 2026

Now you can find the Week 15 pool fixtures 2026: pool fixtures for this week, this week pool fixtures, football pools results and fixtures, pool fixtures this week, classic pool fixtures, Aussie pool fixtures, UK pool fixtures, advance pool fixtures, Australia pool fixtures, pool panel results, pool result today Saturday, pool results and fixtures this week, fortune soccer pool fixtures.

Find all the Week 15 pool fixtures on Bizwatchnigeria.ng as soon as they are released by the FPA (Football Pools Authority).

Week 15 Football Pools Fixtures 2026 (Match Schedule)

The table below outlines the core matchups featured on the pool coupon for this week. Match statuses include regular Saturday early kick-off (EKO), late kick-off (LKO), Friday matches marked “Void” in some coupons, Sunday fixtures and in some rare event (weeks) Monday fixtures.