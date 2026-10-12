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Home Business News SPORTS Week 15 Football Pools Fixtures: Saturday October 10 2026

Week 15 Football Pools Fixtures: Saturday October 10 2026

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
Week 15 Pool Fixtures for Sat 15 Oct 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Now you can find the Week 15 pool fixtures 2026: pool fixtures for this week, this week pool fixtures, football pools results and fixtures, pool fixtures this week, classic pool fixtures, Aussie pool fixtures, UK pool fixtures, advance pool fixtures, Australia pool fixtures, pool panel results, pool result today Saturday, pool results and fixtures this week, fortune soccer pool fixtures.

Find all the Week 15 pool fixtures on Bizwatchnigeria.ng as soon as they are released by the FPA (Football Pools Authority).

Week 15 Football Pools Fixtures 2026 (Match Schedule)

The table below outlines the core matchups featured on the pool coupon for this week. Match statuses include regular Saturday early kick-off (EKO), late kick-off (LKO), Friday matches marked “Void” in some coupons, Sunday fixtures and in some rare event (weeks) Monday fixtures.

WEEK: 15; SEASON: UK 2026/2027; DATE: 10-10-2026
Pools FixturesStatus
1Aston VillaBrentfordSaturday
2ChelseaBournemouthSaturday
3IpswichFulhamSaturday
4SunderlandBrightonSaturday
5Man Utd.TottenhamLKO
6BlackburnCardiffSaturday
7BoltonStokeSaturday
8DerbyWrexhamSaturday
9MiddlesbroWolvesSaturday
10PrestonMillwallSaturday
11Sheff Utd.LincolnSaturday
12WatfordBurnleySaturday
13Bradford C.Leyton O.Saturday
14Cambridge U.BlackpoolSaturday
15DoncasterBurton A.Saturday
16HuddersfieldSheff Wed.Saturday
17LeicesterPeterboroSaturday
18MansfieldBromleySaturday
19Milton K.D.ReadingSaturday
20StevenageWigan A.Saturday
21StockportBarnsleySaturday
22WycombeLutonSaturday
23Bristol R.BarnetSaturday
24CheltenhamSalford C.Saturday
25CrawleyChesterfieldSaturday
26FleetwoodWalsallSaturday
27Newport Co.ColchesterSaturday
28Port ValeGrimsbySaturday
29RotherhamGillinghamSaturday
30ShrewsburyExeterSaturday
31TranmereRochdaleSaturday
32York CityNorthamptonSaturday
33Dundee Utd.HibernianSaturday
34FalkirkDundee FCSaturday
35HeartsSt. MirrenSaturday
36RangersKilmarnockSaturday
37ArbroathG. MortonSaturday
38Ayr UnitedDunfermlineSaturday
39InvernessStenhsemuirSaturday
40LivingstonPartickSaturday
41RaithQueen’s PkSaturday
42AlloaHamiltonSaturday
43C. RangersEast FifeSaturday
44E. KilbrideAirdrieSaturday
45MontroseRoss CountySaturday
46PeterheadQueen O’SthSaturday
47AlavesAtl MadridLKO
48BarcelonaGetafeLKO
49Real MadridVillarrealLKO
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