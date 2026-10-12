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Home Business News SPORTS Week 16 Football Pools Fixtures: Saturday October 17 2026

Week 16 Football Pools Fixtures: Saturday October 17 2026

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
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Now you can find the Week 16 pool fixtures 2026: pool fixtures for this week, this week pool fixtures, football pools results and fixtures, pool fixtures this week, classic pool fixtures, Aussie pool fixtures, UK pool fixtures, advance pool fixtures, Australia pool fixtures, pool panel results, pool result today Saturday, pool results and fixtures this week, fortune soccer pool fixtures.

Find all the Week 16 pool fixtures on Bizwatchnigeria.ng as soon as they are released by the FPA (Football Pools Authority).

WEEK: 16; SEASON: UK 2026/2027; DATE: 17-10-2026
Pools FixturesStatus
1BrentfordLiverpoolSaturday
2FulhamHull CitySaturday
3Man CityIpswichSaturday
4NewcastleAston VillaLKO
5BirminghamQ.P.R.Saturday
6Bristol C.Sheff Utd.Saturday
7DerbyStokeSaturday
8NorwichPortsmouthSaturday
9SouthamptonBoltonSaturday
10SwanseaWest HamSaturday
11West BromBlackburnSaturday
12WrexhamPrestonSaturday
13BarnsleyCambridge U.Saturday
14Bradford C.StevenageSaturday
15LeicesterDoncasterSaturday
16Leyton O.BlackpoolSaturday
17PlymouthHuddersfieldSaturday
18Sheff Wed.A. WimbledonSaturday
19StockportBromleySaturday
20Wigan A.ReadingSaturday
21WycombeNotts Co.Saturday
22AccringtonGillinghamSaturday
23ColchesterExeterSaturday
24CreweRochdaleSaturday
25GrimsbyNorthamptonSaturday
26Newport Co.York CitySaturday
27OldhamCheltenhamSaturday
28Port ValeChesterfieldSaturday
29Salford C.CrawleySaturday
30SwindonWalsallSaturday
31TranmereBarnetSaturday
32AberdeenSt. MirrenSaturday
33HibernianFalkirkSaturday
34KilmarnockMotherwellSaturday
35St. J’StoneDundee Utd.Saturday
36Dundee FCRangersSaturday
37DunfermlineLivingstonSaturday
38G. MortonQueen’s PkSaturday
39InvernessArbroathSaturday
40StenhsemuirRaithSaturday
41East FifeAlloaSaturday
42E. KilbrideMontroseSaturday
43PeterheadC. RangersSaturday
44Queen O’SthRoss CountySaturday
45AirdrieHamiltonLKO
46Real BetisBarcelonaLKO
47ValenciaAth BilbaoLKO
48B. MunichRB LeipzigLKO
49RomaGenoaLKO
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