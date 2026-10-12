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Home Business News SPORTS Week 14 Football Pools Fixtures: Saturday October 3 2026

Week 14 Football Pools Fixtures: Saturday October 3 2026

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
Week 14 Pool Fixtures for Sat 8 Oct 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Now you can find the Week 14 pool fixtures 2026: pool fixtures for this week, this week pool fixtures, football pools results and fixtures, pool fixtures this week, classic pool fixtures, Aussie pool fixtures, UK pool fixtures, advance pool fixtures, Australia pool fixtures, pool panel results, pool result today Saturday, pool results and fixtures this week, fortune soccer pool fixtures.

Find all the Week 14 pool fixtures on Bizwatchnigeria.ng as soon as they are released by the FPA (Football Pools Authority).

WEEK: 14; SEASON: UK 2026/2027; DATE: 03-10-2026
Pools FixturesStatus
1FinlandAlbaniaEKO
2BelarusSan MarinoLKO
3CroatiaEnglandLKO
4EstoniaLuxembourgLKO
5IcelandBulgariaLKO
6N. MacedoniaScotlandLKO
7SpainCzechiaLKO
8SwitzerlandSloveniaLKO
9AzerbaijanLithuaniaSunday
10KosovoAustriaSunday
11MaltaAndorraSunday
12GreeceGermanySunday
13IrelandIsraelSunday
14NetherlandsSerbiaSunday
15PortugalNorwaySunday
16WalesDenmarkSunday
17Burton A.HuddersfieldSaturday
18Leyton O.PlymouthSaturday
19ReadingBradford C.Saturday
20Wigan A.MansfieldSaturday
21AccringtonCheltenhamSaturday
22CreweBristol R.Saturday
23ExeterRotherhamSaturday
24GillinghamNewport Co.Saturday
25GrimsbyShrewsburySaturday
26RochdaleSwindonSaturday
27Salford C.FleetwoodSaturday
28WalsallCrawleySaturday
29G. MortonRaithSaturday
30LivingstonAyr UnitedSaturday
31PartickArbroathSaturday
32AirdrieMontroseSaturday
33East FifeE. KilbrideSaturday
34Queen O’SthC. RangersSaturday
35Ross CountyAlloaSaturday
36HamiltonPeterheadLKO
37AnnanStirling A.Saturday
38DumbartonForfarSaturday
39Elgin CityClydeSaturday
40Spartans FCK. HeartsSaturday
41StranraerEdinburgh C.Saturday
42AldershotCarlisleSaturday
43BarrowWealdstoneSaturday
44Boreham W.AltrinchamSaturday
45EastleighWokingSaturday
46HarrogateHornchurchSaturday
47HartlepoolTamworthSaturday
48ScunthorpeForest G.Saturday
49YeovilBoston Utd.Saturday
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