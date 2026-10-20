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Home Business News SPORTS Week 11 Pool Result for Sat 12, Sep 2026, UK 2026/2027

Week 11 Pool Result for Sat 12, Sep 2026, UK 2026/2027

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
Week 11 Pool Fixtures for Sat 17 Sept 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 11 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 11 Pool Results 2026: Football pools results for this week 11 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 11 pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 11; SEASON: UK 2026/2027; DATE: 12-September-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1BournemouthBrentford1-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
2Aston VillaNottingham0-:-01-:-2Away
3ChelseaHull City1-:-22-:-2ScoreDraw
4Crystal P.Ipswich1-:-22-:-3Away
5LiverpoolFulham0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
6TottenhamEverton0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
7SunderlandArsenal0-:-00-:-2Away
8BoltonCardiff0-:-01-:-0Home
9DerbyBirmingham0-:-11-:-2Away
10West BromQ.P.R.1-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
11BlackburnMillwall1-:-03-:-1Home
12CharltonPortsmouth0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
13MiddlesbroNorwich3-:-14-:-3Home
14PrestonLincoln0-:-00-:-1Away
15SouthamptonBristol C.1-:-04-:-1Home
16SwanseaBurnley2-:-03-:-1Home
17WatfordStoke0-:-11-:-2Away
18Leyton O.Wycombe1-:-22-:-3Away
19Notts Co.Bradford C.0-:-00-:-1Away
20A. WimbledonDoncaster1-:-01-:-0Home
21BlackpoolBromley2-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
22Cambridge U.Reading0-:-12-:-1Home
23MansfieldHuddersfield0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
24Milton K.D.Peterboro1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
25Oxford Utd.Burton A.0-:-03-:-0Home
26PlymouthBarnsley2-:-03-:-0Home
27Sheff Wed.Wigan A.0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
28StockportLeicester1-:-23-:-4Away
29CrawleyCheltenham1-:-21-:-3Away
30GrimsbyBristol R.2-:-02-:-0Home
31BarnetAccrington0-:-12-:-1Home
32ColchesterCrewe1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
33GillinghamTranmere0-:-02-:-0Home
34Newport Co.Fleetwood1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
35OldhamChesterfield0-:-11-:-2Away
36Port ValeExeter0-:-01-:-0Home
37RotherhamSalford C.2-:-23-:-3ScoreDraw
38ShrewsburyNorthampton2-:-02-:-0Home
39WalsallRochdale0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
40York CitySwindon2-:-04-:-0Home
41Ayr UnitedInverness1-:-21-:-3Away
42DunfermlineQueen’s Pk2-:-02-:-0Home
43RaithArbroath3-:-04-:-0Home
44AirdrieAlloa1-:-01-:-0Home
45E. KilbridePeterhead1-:-03-:-1Home
46MontroseC. Rangers1-:-02-:-1Home
47Queen O’SthEast Fife0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
48AnnanElgin City1-:-02-:-0Home
49EdinburghStirling A.5-:-07-:-3Home
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