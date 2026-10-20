Week 11 Pool Result for Sat 12, Sep 2026, UK 2026/2027

Week 11 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.
Week 11 Pool Results 2026: Football pools results for this week 11 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 11 pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.
|WEEK: 11; SEASON: UK 2026/2027; DATE: 12-September-2026
|№
|Football Pools Results
|HT
|FT
|Status
|1
|Bournemouth
|Brentford
|1-:-1
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|2
|Aston Villa
|Nottingham
|0-:-0
|1-:-2
|Away
|3
|Chelsea
|Hull City
|1-:-2
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|4
|Crystal P.
|Ipswich
|1-:-2
|2-:-3
|Away
|5
|Liverpool
|Fulham
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|6
|Tottenham
|Everton
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|7
|Sunderland
|Arsenal
|0-:-0
|0-:-2
|Away
|8
|Bolton
|Cardiff
|0-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|9
|Derby
|Birmingham
|0-:-1
|1-:-2
|Away
|10
|West Brom
|Q.P.R.
|1-:-1
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|11
|Blackburn
|Millwall
|1-:-0
|3-:-1
|Home
|12
|Charlton
|Portsmouth
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|13
|Middlesbro
|Norwich
|3-:-1
|4-:-3
|Home
|14
|Preston
|Lincoln
|0-:-0
|0-:-1
|Away
|15
|Southampton
|Bristol C.
|1-:-0
|4-:-1
|Home
|16
|Swansea
|Burnley
|2-:-0
|3-:-1
|Home
|17
|Watford
|Stoke
|0-:-1
|1-:-2
|Away
|18
|Leyton O.
|Wycombe
|1-:-2
|2-:-3
|Away
|19
|Notts Co.
|Bradford C.
|0-:-0
|0-:-1
|Away
|20
|A. Wimbledon
|Doncaster
|1-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|21
|Blackpool
|Bromley
|2-:-1
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|22
|Cambridge U.
|Reading
|0-:-1
|2-:-1
|Home
|23
|Mansfield
|Huddersfield
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|24
|Milton K.D.
|Peterboro
|1-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|25
|Oxford Utd.
|Burton A.
|0-:-0
|3-:-0
|Home
|26
|Plymouth
|Barnsley
|2-:-0
|3-:-0
|Home
|27
|Sheff Wed.
|Wigan A.
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|28
|Stockport
|Leicester
|1-:-2
|3-:-4
|Away
|29
|Crawley
|Cheltenham
|1-:-2
|1-:-3
|Away
|30
|Grimsby
|Bristol R.
|2-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|31
|Barnet
|Accrington
|0-:-1
|2-:-1
|Home
|32
|Colchester
|Crewe
|1-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|33
|Gillingham
|Tranmere
|0-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|34
|Newport Co.
|Fleetwood
|1-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|35
|Oldham
|Chesterfield
|0-:-1
|1-:-2
|Away
|36
|Port Vale
|Exeter
|0-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|37
|Rotherham
|Salford C.
|2-:-2
|3-:-3
|ScoreDraw
|38
|Shrewsbury
|Northampton
|2-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|39
|Walsall
|Rochdale
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|40
|York City
|Swindon
|2-:-0
|4-:-0
|Home
|41
|Ayr United
|Inverness
|1-:-2
|1-:-3
|Away
|42
|Dunfermline
|Queen’s Pk
|2-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|43
|Raith
|Arbroath
|3-:-0
|4-:-0
|Home
|44
|Airdrie
|Alloa
|1-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|45
|E. Kilbride
|Peterhead
|1-:-0
|3-:-1
|Home
|46
|Montrose
|C. Rangers
|1-:-0
|2-:-1
|Home
|47
|Queen O’Sth
|East Fife
|0-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|48
|Annan
|Elgin City
|1-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|49
|Edinburgh
|Stirling A.
|5-:-0
|7-:-3
|Home