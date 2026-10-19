Dangote refinery IPO attracts investors from 51 African countries

By Emmanuella Opara | October 19th 2026

KEY POINTS

Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s initial public offering has attracted investors from 51 African countries and more than 90 countries worldwide.

The offer is scheduled to close on October 27, with no further extension currently planned.

The refinery reported $22.5bn in revenue and $4.7bn in net profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Revenue increased by 144 per cent, while the company moved from a net debt position to net cash.

MAIN STORY

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has attracted investors from 51 of Africa’s 54 countries through its ongoing initial public offering (IPO), with subscriptions also coming from more than 90 countries worldwide.

The offer, which is scheduled to close on October 27, provides investors with an opportunity to acquire shares in the refinery. The company said the level of participation reflected interest from individuals and institutions across Africa and other international markets.

Chief Financial Officer of Dangote Group, Murat Erden, said the offering would allow Africans and international investors to participate in the ownership of a major industrial asset.

“This offering represents far more than a capital-raising exercise. It is a landmark opportunity for Africans and global investors alike to participate in the ownership of one of the continent’s most transformative industrial assets. The extraordinary participation from individuals and institutions across Africa demonstrates a shared conviction that Africans should not only benefit from industrial development but also own and create wealth from it,” Erden said.

The company said the IPO set a Nigerian capital market record on its opening day and surpassed the previous African record within its first 10 days. It attributed the performance to demand from retail investors, pension funds, institutional investors, asset managers and other members of the investing public.

The refinery’s financial results have also shown improved performance. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, it recorded revenue of $22.5bn and net profit of $4.7bn, compared with a loss of $117.2m in the corresponding period of 2025.

Revenue rose by 144 per cent from $9.2bn, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation increased nearly ninefold to $5.5bn from $627.6m.

Operating cash flow climbed more than tenfold to $3.68bn. The company also moved from a net debt position of $1.73bn in September 2025 to a net cash position of $651m in September 2026.

Erden said the refinery’s financial performance had exceeded the assumptions used to determine the IPO valuation.

“Our financial performance has already advanced well beyond the baseline assumptions used in determining the IPO valuation. The refinery’s operational momentum, scale and efficiency continue to create substantial shareholder value and reinforce our confidence in its long-term growth prospects,” he said.

The company said collaborations with markets in Botswana, Egypt, Ethiopia and Kenya had helped expand access to the offer and reduce barriers for investors across Africa.

It added that shareholders could potentially receive dollar-linked dividends, subject to the refinery’s dividend policy and applicable regulatory approvals.

THE ISSUES

The participation of investors from 51 African countries gives the IPO a broad continental reach. However, the number of participating countries alone does not establish the total amount raised or the proportion of the offer subscribed.

The refinery’s reported financial results provide additional context for investors assessing the offering, particularly the increase in revenue and profit and the shift from net debt to net cash.

Potential dollar-linked dividends may also appeal to investors, but any payments will depend on the company’s dividend policy and the necessary regulatory approvals.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This offering represents far more than a capital-raising exercise. It is a landmark opportunity for Africans and global investors alike to participate in the ownership of one of the continent’s most transformative industrial assets. The extraordinary participation from individuals and institutions across Africa demonstrates a shared conviction that Africans should not only benefit from industrial development but also own and create wealth from it,” Murat Erden, Chief Financial Officer of Dangote Group, said.

“Our financial performance has already advanced well beyond the baseline assumptions used in determining the IPO valuation. The refinery’s operational momentum, scale and efficiency continue to create substantial shareholder value and reinforce our confidence in its long-term growth prospects,” Erden said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The offer is due to close on October 27, 2026. The refinery said it had intensified investor education and engagement in key markets to encourage wider participation before the deadline.

The company also stated that no further extension of the offer period was currently planned.

BOTTOM LINE

Dangote Refinery’s IPO has drawn investors from across Africa and other international markets, supported by strong reported financial results. Prospective investors must consider the offer deadline, the company’s financial performance and the conditions governing potential dividend payments.