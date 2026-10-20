Musk plans to give SpaceX shares to every child in the US

KEY POINTS

Elon Musk says he plans to give one SpaceX share to every child in the United States next year.

The billionaire has not specified the age range or explained how the proposed distribution will work.

Yahoo Finance reported that Trump Accounts could serve as a vehicle for the stock donations.

SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell has separately pledged more than $320 million in company stock to support accounts for over two million children.

MAIN STORY

SpaceX founder and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has announced plans to give one share of the space technology company to every child in the United States next year, a proposal that could extend ownership of the private space business to millions of young Americans.

Musk disclosed the plan in a post on X on Monday, October 19, 2026, saying: “Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many.”

He did not specify the age range of children eligible for the proposed gift or provide details on how the shares would be distributed.

A Yahoo Finance report published on Monday indicated that Musk could use Trump Accounts as the vehicle for the donations. The available announcement, however, does not establish the final distribution mechanism or the conditions that would apply to recipients.

The scale of the proposal would be substantial. The latest US Census Bureau figures put the number of Americans under 18 at about 73 million. Children from birth to four years old account for approximately 18.5 million of that total.

If the proposal covers all children under 18 and each receives one share, the distribution would involve roughly 73 million shares. The actual number could differ depending on the eligibility criteria and how the plan is implemented.

SpaceX shares rose during Monday morning trading following the announcement, according to the supplied market report. The quoted trading data showed the stock closing at $147.96, up $1.93 or 1.32 per cent, before moving to $147.59 in overnight trading, down $0.37 or 0.25 per cent. These figures reflect the trading snapshots provided in the source material.

The proposed donation follows a separate commitment by SpaceX Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell, who has pledged more than $320 million in personal SpaceX stock to fund Trump Accounts for more than two million children.

Musk’s announcement could therefore represent a significantly broader stock distribution, although the number of shares involved, their eventual value and the arrangements for holding or managing the assets have not been specified.

THE ISSUES

The proposal raises questions about how the shares would be allocated, who would manage them for minors and whether recipients would be able to sell or transfer their holdings before reaching adulthood.

The financial benefit to each child would also depend on the value of the shares and how that value changes over time. Stock ownership can provide exposure to a company’s growth, but it also carries the risk of losses if the share price declines.

The potential use of Trump Accounts introduces another consideration: the rules governing those accounts could determine how the donated assets are held and accessed. The supplied report does not confirm the precise structure Musk intends to use.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many.” – Elon Musk, SpaceX founder and CEO, in a post on X

WHAT’S NEXT

Further details are needed on the eligibility age, the number of shares to be distributed, the timing of the transfers and whether Trump Accounts will be used. Those details will determine the scope of the initiative and the conditions under which children could benefit from the proposed gifts.

BOTTOM LINE

Musk has announced plans to give SpaceX shares to children across the United States, potentially extending company ownership to millions of young people. The scale of the initiative will depend on the final eligibility rules and distribution arrangements, neither of which has yet been fully specified in the supplied report.