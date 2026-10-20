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Home Business News SPORTS Week 10 Pool Result for Sat 5, Sep 2026, UK 2026/2027

Week 10 Pool Result for Sat 5, Sep 2026, UK 2026/2027

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
Week 10 Pool Fixture for Saturday 3 September 2022 – UK 2022/2023 Season

Week 10 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 10 Pool Results 2026: Football pools results for this week 10 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 10 pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 10; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 05-September-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1BrentfordSunderland0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
2BrightonLeeds0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
3FulhamCrystal P.2-:-12-:-3Away
4Man CityCoventry1-:-01-:-0Home
5NottinghamTottenham0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
6Hull CityAston Villa0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
7EvertonMan United0-:-02-:-2ScoreDraw
8ArsenalChelsea1-:-12-:-1Home
9BurnleyBristol C.0-:-01-:-2Away
10MillwallBolton1-:-04-:-0Home
11PortsmouthCardiff1-:-02-:-0Home
12Q.P.R.Middlesbro0-:-10-:-1Away
13Sheff Utd.Norwich1-:-21-:-3Away
14West BromWatford1-:-01-:-0Home
15West HamDerby1-:-03-:-0Home
16SwanseaWrexham0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
17BirminghamWolves2-:-22-:-2ScoreDraw
18BarnsleyStevenage1-:-11-:-5Away
19Bradford C.Mansfield1-:-01-:-0Home
20Burton A.Cambridge U.1-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
21DoncasterPlymouth0-:-12-:-3Away
22HuddersfieldNotts Co.1-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
23LeicesterOxford Utd.0-:-10-:-4Away
24LutonLeyton O.1-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
25ReadingBlackpool1-:-03-:-1Home
26WycombeMilton K.D.2-:-03-:-3ScoreDraw
27AccringtonCrawley1-:-13-:-2Home
28Bristol R.Rotherham1-:-01-:-0Home
29CheltenhamGrimsby2-:-02-:-2ScoreDraw
30ChesterfieldBarnet1-:-23-:-3ScoreDraw
31CreweYork City1-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
32ExeterWalsall0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
33NorthamptonNewport Co.0-:-01-:-0Home
34RochdaleGillingham0-:-11-:-4Away
35SwindonColchester0-:-13-:-1Home
36TranmereOldham1-:-02-:-0Home
37AberdeenKilmarnock0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
38Dundee Utd.Falkirk0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
39RangersMotherwell1-:-01-:-0Home
40St. MirrenCeltic1-:-01-:-2Away
41HeartsDundee FC0-:-12-:-1Home
42St. J’StoneHibernian2-:-12-:-1Home
43ArbroathDunfermline0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
44InvernessRaith0-:-10-:-2Away
45PartickAyr United1-:-01-:-0Home
46Queen’s PkG. Morton1-:-12-:-1Home
47InterSSC Napoli0-:-03-:-2Home
48RomaAtalanta0-:-02-:-1Home
49JuventusAC Milan0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
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