Week 10 Pool Result for Sat 5, Sep 2026, UK 2026/2027

Week 10 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.
Week 10 Pool Results 2026: Football pools results for this week 10 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 10 pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.
|WEEK: 10; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 05-September-2026
|№
|Football Pools Results
|HT
|FT
|Status
|1
|Brentford
|Sunderland
|0-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|2
|Brighton
|Leeds
|0-:-1
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|3
|Fulham
|Crystal P.
|2-:-1
|2-:-3
|Away
|4
|Man City
|Coventry
|1-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|5
|Nottingham
|Tottenham
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|6
|Hull City
|Aston Villa
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|7
|Everton
|Man United
|0-:-0
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|8
|Arsenal
|Chelsea
|1-:-1
|2-:-1
|Home
|9
|Burnley
|Bristol C.
|0-:-0
|1-:-2
|Away
|10
|Millwall
|Bolton
|1-:-0
|4-:-0
|Home
|11
|Portsmouth
|Cardiff
|1-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|12
|Q.P.R.
|Middlesbro
|0-:-1
|0-:-1
|Away
|13
|Sheff Utd.
|Norwich
|1-:-2
|1-:-3
|Away
|14
|West Brom
|Watford
|1-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|15
|West Ham
|Derby
|1-:-0
|3-:-0
|Home
|16
|Swansea
|Wrexham
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|17
|Birmingham
|Wolves
|2-:-2
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|18
|Barnsley
|Stevenage
|1-:-1
|1-:-5
|Away
|19
|Bradford C.
|Mansfield
|1-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|20
|Burton A.
|Cambridge U.
|1-:-1
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|21
|Doncaster
|Plymouth
|0-:-1
|2-:-3
|Away
|22
|Huddersfield
|Notts Co.
|1-:-1
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|23
|Leicester
|Oxford Utd.
|0-:-1
|0-:-4
|Away
|24
|Luton
|Leyton O.
|1-:-1
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|25
|Reading
|Blackpool
|1-:-0
|3-:-1
|Home
|26
|Wycombe
|Milton K.D.
|2-:-0
|3-:-3
|ScoreDraw
|27
|Accrington
|Crawley
|1-:-1
|3-:-2
|Home
|28
|Bristol R.
|Rotherham
|1-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|29
|Cheltenham
|Grimsby
|2-:-0
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|30
|Chesterfield
|Barnet
|1-:-2
|3-:-3
|ScoreDraw
|31
|Crewe
|York City
|1-:-1
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|32
|Exeter
|Walsall
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|33
|Northampton
|Newport Co.
|0-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|34
|Rochdale
|Gillingham
|0-:-1
|1-:-4
|Away
|35
|Swindon
|Colchester
|0-:-1
|3-:-1
|Home
|36
|Tranmere
|Oldham
|1-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|37
|Aberdeen
|Kilmarnock
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|38
|Dundee Utd.
|Falkirk
|0-:-1
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|39
|Rangers
|Motherwell
|1-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|40
|St. Mirren
|Celtic
|1-:-0
|1-:-2
|Away
|41
|Hearts
|Dundee FC
|0-:-1
|2-:-1
|Home
|42
|St. J’Stone
|Hibernian
|2-:-1
|2-:-1
|Home
|43
|Arbroath
|Dunfermline
|0-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|44
|Inverness
|Raith
|0-:-1
|0-:-2
|Away
|45
|Partick
|Ayr United
|1-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|46
|Queen’s Pk
|G. Morton
|1-:-1
|2-:-1
|Home
|47
|Inter
|SSC Napoli
|0-:-0
|3-:-2
|Home
|48
|Roma
|Atalanta
|0-:-0
|2-:-1
|Home
|49
|Juventus
|AC Milan
|0-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw