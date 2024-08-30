Week 10 Pool Fixtures for Sat 7, Sep 2024, UK 2024/2025

WEEK: 10; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 07-09-2024
Pools FixturesStatus
1BarrowSwindonSaturday
2Bradford C.CarlisleSaturday
3CheltenhamHarrogateSaturday
4ChesterfieldGrimsbySaturday
5ColchesterBromleySaturday
6CreweMorecambeSaturday
7DoncasterGillinghamSaturday
8FleetwoodSalford C.Saturday
9Milton K.D.WalsallSaturday
10Newport Co.Port ValeSaturday
11Notts Co.AccringtonSaturday
12TranmereA.WimbledonSaturday
13AldershotRochdaleLKO
14AltrinchamEbbsfleetSaturday
15BraintreeWokingSaturday
16EastleighTamworthSaturday
17FyldeYeovilSaturday
18GatesheadBarnetSaturday
19HartlepoolHalifaxSaturday
20MaidenheadDagenhamSaturday
21OldhamSouthendSaturday
22Solihull M.Forest G.Saturday
23Sutton Utd.BostonSaturday
24CartagenaLevanteSunday
25CordobaMalagaLKO
26EldenseAlmeriaSunday
27GranadaDeportivo LCSaturday
28HuescaBurgos CFLKO
29Racing FerrolMirandesSunday
30Sp GijonR. OviedoLKO
31ZaragozaElcheSunday
32CroatiaPolandSunday
33DenmarkSerbiaSunday
34GermanyHungaryLKO
35NetherlandsBosnia-Herz.LKO
36PortugalScotlandSunday
37SwitzerlandSpainSunday
38GeorgiaCzechiaLKO
39GreeceFinlandLKO
40Rep. IrelandEnglandLKO
41UkraineAlbaniaLKO
42ArmeniaLatviaLKO
43BulgariaN. IrelandSunday
44F. IslandsN. MacedoniaEKO
45LuxembourgBelarusSunday
46SlovakiaAzerbaijanSunday
47SwedenEstoniaSunday
48GibraltarLiechtensteinSunday
49MoldovaMaltaLKO

