Volkswagen Truck, Bus Unit to List 25% Stake in Summer 2019

Volkswagen Truck, Bus Unit to List 25% Stake in Summer 2019

By
- June 24, 2018
- in AUTOMOBILE, COVER, NEWSLETTER
64
0

German automobile manufacturer, Volkswagen’s Truck & Bus division plans an initial public offering in summer 2019 and could raise more than 6 billion euros ($6.9 billion) by listing a stake of around 25 percent, the division’s chief executive told Manager Magazin.

On being asked whether Truck & Bus, which is due to be renamed Traton, could raise 6 billion euros, Andreas Renschler said: “It could be a little more than that.”

Volkswagen has said it was considering a listing or partial listing of the trucks division, but that this would not happen in 2018.

 

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Airbus Introduces Robots To Help Assemble Aircrafts

European planemaker, Airbus inaugurated a new production line