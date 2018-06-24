Volkswagen Truck, Bus Unit to List 25% Stake in Summer 2019

German automobile manufacturer, Volkswagen’s Truck & Bus division plans an initial public offering in summer 2019 and could raise more than 6 billion euros ($6.9 billion) by listing a stake of around 25 percent, the division’s chief executive told Manager Magazin.

On being asked whether Truck & Bus, which is due to be renamed Traton, could raise 6 billion euros, Andreas Renschler said: “It could be a little more than that.”

Volkswagen has said it was considering a listing or partial listing of the trucks division, but that this would not happen in 2018.