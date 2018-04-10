Vodacom Nigeria Partners Intelsat to Boost Broadband Connectivity in West Africa

Vodacom Business Nigeria has signed an agreement with Intelsat for satellite services to expand its enterprise broadband network in West Africa.

Under the new multi-year agreement Vodacom will be able to offer new and enhanced services to its customers. Using the satellite services on Intelsat 35e Vodacom will be able to deliver fast, high-quality and resilient broadband connectivity to the banking, oil and gas, and enterprise sectors across West Africa.

“Everyone understands the power of connectivity, but it can be difficult to reach certain locations across Africa,” said Lanre Kolade, managing director of Vodacom Business Nigeria. “By integrating Intelsat’s satellite services into our network, we are able to rapidly deploy our broadband network into new areas across West Africa and deliver fast, affordable internet access today. This means that people in the communities that we serve will gain access to services that will provide real benefits such as: business connectivity, news updates, improved quality of services in healthcare, banking and education, in addition to promoting economic development of these communities. All these will be made possible following the newly signed agreement with Intelsat, which is to further improve on Vodacom Business Nigeria’s current satellite capabilities and reach.”

In addition, because of the improved performance, efficiency and lower total cost of ownership delivered on the Intelsat 35e, Vodacom are able to: further enhance the services being offered to its existing customers in Nigeria, expand its offerings in the enterprise and Internet of Things sectors, and extend its broadband connectivity in Nigeria.

“Intelsat EpicNG enables higher data rate applications and smaller terminals, enabling our customers to expand the applications that can be provided,” explains Brian Jakins, Intelsat’s regional vice president of Africa sales. “This means enterprises can expand into new regions and take advantage of business opportunities regardless of where they occur. And with the improved performance delivered by Intelsat EpicNG, Vodacom Business Nigeria’s customers will experience an improved quality of service as soon as the service is deployed. This positions Vodacom Business Nigeria for bigger operational and business success, and demonstrates that Intelsat is the partner of choice for network operators that want to deliver growth for their end users and the latest services for the population.”

The Intelsat 35e is the fifth of the Intelsat EpicNG satellites that were first launched in 2016. The Intelsat EpicNG are a series of next-generation, high-performance satellites that delivers improved performance, better economics and simplified access for satellite service providers.