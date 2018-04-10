Great Reasons To Use Airplane Mode Even When You’re Not Flying

Many travellers think that the only time to put their phones and other devices in airplane mode is only when they are flying. This is actually wrong. Regardless of the name, airplane mode can have a handful of advantages for travellers whether used on a plane or not. Accordingly, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency highlights reasons to use airplane mode even when you are not flying.

Fix network or wireless problems

In some cases, if you don’t get network services on your phone, the next thing you are likely to do is to restart your device. For phones and tablets, turning airplane mode on and off is essentially the same thing since it causes a restart of most networking services without rebooting your device.

Save data

Depending on how you’ve got your phone set up, there’s a chance you might be wasting a lot of data on a prepaid card due to automatic downloads, app updates, or streaming services. Although you can make a lot of changes to your settings to prevent high data usage, chances are when you’re back home you will want to set them all back. Airplane mode is a quick and efficient solution.

Speed up charging

The more power a device is consuming, the slower it charges because it’s using power at the same time it’s trying to store it. If your phone does not support rapid charging, you can speed up charging by activating airplane mode.

See the world around you

If you want to really see and experience the world around you when travelling, a way to make this possible is by placing your phone in airplane mode.

Extend your battery life

One of the single biggest battery drainer on your phone is your communication network. To locate phone masts, your phone is always emitting radio waves to see where they are, analyzing signal strength to determine whether a switch to a closer tower is needed, or as is often the case when travelling, looking for a network to roam on. So, if you are running low on battery, you can place your phone on airplane mode so that you do not run out of battery.