Victor Osimhen: Why Nigeria Must Qualify For 2026 FIFA World Cup

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has emphasized the importance of Nigeria qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, especially after the team failed to make it to the last edition in Qatar.

Nigeria’s qualification campaign for the tournament has had a rough start, with the team drawing three of their first four matches in Group C. Osimhen, who was sidelined due to injury, expressed his disappointment over missing out on the 2022 World Cup and vowed to do everything possible to ensure Nigeria secures a spot in the next one.

“It’s every footballer’s dream to play at the World Cup, and given our current situation in the qualifiers, I feel a strong sense of urgency,” Osimhen told BBC Sport Africa. “The pain of missing out in 2022 was immense, and we’re determined to avoid a repeat. I want to look back at my career with no regrets.”

Nigeria is currently four points behind group leaders Rwanda. Their next qualifying match is scheduled for March 21 in Kigali against Rwanda, followed by a home game against Zimbabwe four days later.

The Super Eagles are now under the guidance of newly appointed head coach Eric Chelle, who is the third manager to lead the team since the qualifiers began in November 2023. The previous coaches, Jose Peseiro and Finidi George, struggled to deliver consistent results.

“With a new coach in charge, we are focused on making things right against Rwanda and correcting our past mistakes,” Osimhen stated.

Osimhen, the 2023 African Footballer of the Year, has been a key player for Nigeria, scoring 23 goals and providing 11 assists in 39 international appearances. He remains optimistic about the team’s talent and believes they have what it takes to qualify for the World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the USA.

“Nigeria has only missed two World Cups since our debut in 1994,” Osimhen noted. “We need to prove that this generation of players deserves to compete at the highest level.”

Reflecting on their failure to qualify for Qatar 2022, Osimhen admitted, “Missing that tournament was heartbreaking for us. The fans may not fully understand how much it affected us, but we are working hard to make things right.”

Although some have questioned Chelle’s appointment, Osimhen is excited about working under him. The Malian coach led his team to the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and previously secured a notable win against Nigeria.

“I’ve spoken with him, and I understand his vision for the team,” Osimhen shared. “Success comes from both the coach’s strategy and the players’ commitment.”

As Nigeria also prepares for the 2025 AFCON, Osimhen believes the team must stay focused. While qualification for the World Cup is the top priority, he insists that they must also perform well in AFCON, where they are drawn against Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania.

“We haven’t won a major tournament in a long time, and we need to change that,” he concluded. “Reputation alone won’t win us games—we must give our all in every match.”