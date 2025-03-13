Top Nigerian Politicians Eye SDP After El-Rufai’s Defection

Following the recent defection of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, several high-profile Nigerian politicians are reportedly considering joining the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Sources suggest that former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Atiku Abubakar, as well as Labour Party’s (LP) Peter Obi, are exploring the possibility of switching to the SDP. The move is seen as part of an effort to unite the opposition against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Among other notable figures rumored to be joining the SDP are former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami, and Pastor Tunde Bakare, who previously contested the APC presidential primaries against President Bola Tinubu.

El-Rufai, who officially resigned from the APC on Monday, urged his supporters to follow him to the SDP. He cited a growing disconnect between his political ideals and the APC’s current leadership as his reason for leaving. His son, Bashir El-Rufai, hinted at the possibility of Peter Obi joining the SDP through a cryptic social media post.

El-Rufai played a significant role in the APC’s electoral victories in 2015, 2019, and 2023 but now believes the party has deviated from its founding principles. He has also faced scrutiny over alleged financial mismanagement during his tenure as Kaduna governor. A state assembly committee has recommended that anti-corruption agencies investigate his administration’s handling of public funds.

Meanwhile, Adewole Adebayo, the SDP’s 2023 presidential candidate, welcomed El-Rufai into the party, acknowledging his governance track record but also noting that he has weaknesses to work on.