US Dollar Strengthens Ahead Of Inflation Report

The US dollar gained strength against major global currencies early Wednesday as investors awaited the release of February’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. The CPI is a key measure of inflation, and its results could influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decisions. Other economic reports, including the weekly petroleum inventory data and the US Treasury budget figures, are also set to be released.

On Tuesday, global market sentiment turned negative after former US President Donald Trump announced plans to double tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports to 50%. However, he later retracted the threat after Ontario suspended a 25% surcharge on electricity exports.

According to Francesco Pesole, an analyst at ING, markets are looking for relief from the ongoing tariff tensions, but there is little evidence that stock market instability will force Trump to scale back his protectionist stance.

Forex Market Overview