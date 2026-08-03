Adeleke campaign seeks police neutrality ahead of Osun poll

Key points

The Adeleke Campaign Council has urged the Inspector-General of Police to ensure adequate security ahead of the Aug. 15 Osun governorship election.

The council called for neutral deployment of security personnel and an end to alleged harassment of political actors.

It also alleged that members of the Accord Party were being targeted for arrest before the election.

Main story

The Imole Campaign Council (TICC), which is coordinating the re-election campaign of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, to ensure the protection of residents and guarantee a peaceful governorship election on Aug. 15.

Speaking at a news conference in Osogbo, the council’s Deputy Director-General, Kolapo Alimi, said the police must uphold professionalism, neutrality and the rule of law to sustain public confidence in the electoral process.

Alimi urged the police high command to review security deployments across the state to ensure that only impartial and professional officers participate in election duties.

He also alleged that members of the Accord Party in Osun were being marked for arrest by the opposition ahead of the election and called on the Inspector-General to investigate the alleged harassment and arbitrary arrest of party leaders.

The campaign council appealed to its supporters and other residents to remain peaceful and law-abiding while exercising their constitutional right to vote.

The issues

As the Osun governorship election approaches, concerns over the neutrality of security agencies and the conduct of political actors are expected to remain key issues. Stakeholders have consistently emphasised that credible elections depend on impartial law enforcement and equal protection for all participants.

What’s being said

“Upholding the rule of law, maintaining professional neutrality, and protecting the rights of all citizens, regardless of political affiliation, are essential to preserving public confidence in the police and safeguarding democracy.” — Kolapo Alimi, Deputy Director-General, Imole Campaign Council.

“We call on the Inspector-General of Police to immediately issue a firm directive to the Osun State Police Command, SCID and special squads from Abuja to cease the arbitrary arrest and harassment of our leaders.” — Kolapo Alimi, Deputy Director-General, Imole Campaign Council.

“Do not allow yourselves to be provoked into violence, but stand firm in defence of your constitutional right to vote for leaders of your choice.” — Kolapo Alimi, Deputy Director-General, Imole Campaign Council.

What’s next

Attention will shift to the police and other election security agencies as preparations continue for the Aug. 15 governorship election, with stakeholders expected to monitor security deployments and compliance with electoral guidelines.

Bottom line

The Adeleke campaign is seeking assurances of a level playing field ahead of the Osun governorship election, placing the spotlight on the neutrality and professionalism of security agencies during the poll.