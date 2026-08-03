Sharia council urges caution over state police plan

Key points

The Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria says state police should not be introduced without broad national consultations.

The council argues that insecurity stems from deeper institutional challenges requiring comprehensive security sector reforms.

It calls for constitutional safeguards to prevent political abuse if state police are eventually established.

Main story

The Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN) has cautioned against rushing the establishment of state police, calling for wider national consultations before any constitutional amendment is adopted.

In a statement issued on Sunday by its Secretary General, Nafiu Baba Ahmad, the council said Nigeria’s worsening insecurity demands urgent action but warned that state police should not be viewed as a quick solution to the country’s security challenges.

According to the council, insecurity has claimed thousands of lives, displaced millions of people and disrupted farming, businesses and livelihoods across the country.

It attributed the country’s security challenges to inadequate funding, corruption, poor welfare for security personnel, obsolete equipment, weak intelligence gathering and poor coordination among existing security agencies.

The council urged the government to prioritise reforms by improving funding, recruitment, intelligence capabilities, border security, accountability, professionalism and the deployment of modern technology.

It also expressed concern over what it described as the hurried constitutional amendment process on state police, arguing that security-related constitutional reforms require transparent public hearings, extensive consultations and broad national consensus.

The council further criticised the National Assembly’s handling of the issue, saying many Nigerians considered the legislative process insufficiently open and inclusive, while commending lawmakers who advocated wider consultations and due process.

While acknowledging the need for stronger security institutions, the council warned that state police could become tools for political intimidation or discrimination if adequate safeguards were not established.

It called for constitutional protections, independent oversight, merit-based recruitment, professional training, effective complaints mechanisms, judicial and legislative oversight, sustainable funding and safeguards against abuse before the creation of state police.

The issues

The proposal to establish state police has generated national debate, with supporters arguing that decentralised policing would improve security and local intelligence, while opponents fear it could be abused by state governments for political purposes. The latest intervention adds to calls for broader stakeholder engagement before any constitutional changes are finalised.

What’s being said

“State Police should not be seen as a quick solution.” — Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria.

“Security-related constitutional reforms require transparent public hearings, broad consultations and genuine national consensus before implementation.” — Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria.

“The council warned against allowing State Police to become instruments of political intimidation or discrimination.” — Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria.

What’s next

The National Assembly is expected to continue deliberations on constitutional amendments relating to state policing as stakeholders push for wider consultations before any final decision is taken.

Bottom line

While acknowledging the need for urgent security reforms, the Supreme Council for Shariah says lasting solutions should focus on strengthening existing institutions and building national consensus before introducing state police.