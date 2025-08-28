Arsenal, Chelsea, And Manchester City Handed Away Fixtures As Liverpool Face Southampton In Carabao Cup

The stage is officially set for an exciting third round of the Carabao Cup after the English Football League (EFL) announced the draw on Wednesday night, pairing top-flight giants with tricky away tests and producing a number of eye-catching clashes.

Defending champions Newcastle United will look to keep their title defense alive when they host League One challengers Bradford City at St James’ Park.

Meanwhile, Grimsby Town, who caused one of the biggest shocks of the tournament by eliminating Manchester United in a penalty shootout at Blundell Park, will continue their remarkable cup journey with a visit to Sheffield Wednesday of the Championship.

Elsewhere, Manchester City begin their Carabao Cup campaign with a trip to Huddersfield Town, while Arsenal have been handed a potentially challenging tie against League One side Port Vale.

Chelsea will also be on the road as they travel to Lincoln City, while Tottenham Hotspur square off against Doncaster Rovers. One of the standout ties of the round will see Liverpool host Southampton at Anfield in what promises to be a blockbuster contest.

According to the EFL statement titled “Carabao Cup Round Three draw confirmed,” fixtures are scheduled to be played across the weeks of September 15 and September 22, running alongside Champions League and Europa League group stage encounters.

Full Carabao Cup Third-Round Fixtures

Port Vale v Arsenal

Swansea City v Nottingham Forest

Lincoln City v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Doncaster Rovers

Brentford v Aston Villa

Huddersfield Town v Manchester City

Liverpool v Southampton

Newcastle United v Bradford City

Sheffield Wednesday v Grimsby Town

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton

Crystal Palace v Millwall

Burnley v Cardiff City

Wrexham v Reading

Wigan Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers

Barnsley v Brighton & Hove Albion

Fulham v Cambridge United

With several Premier League heavyweights facing stern challenges away from home and potential upsets on the cards, the third round promises to deliver another chapter of thrilling Carabao Cup drama.