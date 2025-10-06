VerveLife  – Lagos State Set To Host 8th Edition Of Africa’s Biggest Fitness Party

Africa’s Biggest Fitness Party, VerveLife, powered by leading domestic payments card scheme, Verve is set to return to the city of Lagos, the Centre of Excellence, for its 2025 VerveLife grand finale event, following a series of satellite events across Nigeria, Uganda and Kenya.

The prestigious Eko Convention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos will, for the first time, host this annual event which draws thousands from Lagos and beyond, for what has come to be regarded as the Fitness Party of the Year, and a major highlight of Lagos state’s famously upbeat year-end period.

Themed, ‘Elev8’, the event will take place on Saturday, November 1, 2025, with the fitness party starting at 7am featuring an exciting line up of fitness trainers from across Africa, dance instructors, celebrities and more.

In addition to the signature fitness workouts, wellness masterclasses, and the electrifying afterparty that VerveLife is known for, this year’s edition will deliver deeper lifestyle integrations through the VerveLife weekend experience open to Verve Card holders courtesy Verve and Google Play.

At 7pm the same day, the scene changes for an exhilarating afterparty with top performers, artistes and DJs billed to perform.

Speaking on the event, Tomi Ogunlesi, Divisional Head, Brands, Communications and CSR, Interswitch Group, said:

“Over the years, VerveLife has grown beyond just a fitness event into a holistic lifestyle movement. We are excited to once again host the grand finale of Africa’s Biggest Fitness Party in Lagos, the Centre of Excellence as a build up to the famous year-end season. Alongside the support of our partners like Google Play Interswitch, Quickteller, Hygeia HMO, and Reelfruit, this year’s edition promises a rich and rewarding experience that transcends fitness to touch on every aspect of everyday life.”

The inclusion of Google Play as a top partner brings a digital lifestyle edge to this year’s edition, weaving fitness, wellness, and entertainment into seamless everyday experiences through its vast ecosystem of apps and digital content. Other partners include Interswitch Group, Quickteller, Hygeia and Reel Fruit.

Quickteller, consumer payments platform, will power seamless transactions for participants, reinforcing convenience as part of the experience. Hygeia HMO will spotlight health and preventive wellness, ensuring participants access medical and wellness insights throughout the event. Reelfruit, Nigeria’s healthiest and tastiest dried fruit snack brand, will provide participants with nutritious treats, aligning with the event’s commitment to healthy living, whilst Chery Automobile, a leading automotive brand, with over 15 million vehicles sold worldwide, known for successful models such as Tiggo and Arrizo, is on board as mobility partner for Verve Life 8.0

Now in its 8th year, VerveLife has become one of the continent’s most anticipated fitness and lifestyle gatherings, drawing thousands of fitness enthusiasts, lifestyle brands, and wellness advocates together in a vibrant celebration of health, style, and community.

This year’s edition promises to raise the bar even higher, fusing fitness with technology, mobility, and wellness in ways that reflect the evolving lifestyles of today’s consumers. For more information, visit myverveworld.com/life or follow @VerveLife_ and @Vervecard on Instagram, TikTok and X.