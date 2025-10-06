Cooking Gas Price Hits N3,000/Kg Amid Supply Disruptions

Households in parts of Lagos and Ogun states are grappling with soaring cooking gas prices, with retail costs now ranging between N1,800 and N3,500 per kilogramme, despite official data suggesting a price drop.

A market survey by The Guardian revealed that residents in Ijeshatedo, Lagos, paid as high as N3,500 per kilogramme, while filling stations sold at N2,500 but with long queues stretching into the hundreds. Consumers in Atan, Ogun State, bought at N2,000–N2,500, while those in Igando reported prices between N1,800 and N2,000. Many households said they are considering alternatives such as charcoal and electricity due to the persistent scarcity.

This development contrasts with figures from the National Bureau of Statistics, which in August reported a decline in the average cost of refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from N8,243.79 in July to N6,404.02.

The President of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), Olatunbosun Oladapo, linked the sudden hike to supply disruptions caused by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) strike and maintenance activities at the Dangote Refinery. He noted that while the strike affected vessel berthing at Lagos terminals, the South-South region was shielded by large NLNG supplies to Port Harcourt.

Oladapo assured that the situation is temporary, with normal supply expected to resume in coming days as major plants restart operations. “Most of our LPG supply is produced locally. Importation is minimal, and in fact, bringing in imports now could lead to losses because local production has increased significantly,” he said.

However, energy law expert and Partner at Bloomfield LP, Dr Ayodele Oni, observed that Nigeria continues to face periodic shortages despite higher gas output. He explained that much of the locally produced LPG is exported rather than channelled into domestic bottling and retail.

According to him, domestic gas sales rose by about 22 per cent year-on-year to 65,632 metric tonnes in March 2025, but the benefits are undermined by export prioritisation.

For now, consumers across Lagos and Ogun remain at the mercy of fluctuating prices and erratic supply, with many households struggling to access affordable cooking gas.