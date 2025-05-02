Verve, GIM-UEMOA Partner To Power Seamless Payments Across West Africa.

Verve, Africa’s largest domestic payments card and token brand has expanded its footprint into the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) region through a strategic partnership with GIM-UEMOA, the regional payment switch that connects banks and financial institutions across West Africa.

This collaboration enables Verve card acceptance across UEMOA member countries, including Senegal, Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, and Togo, among others.

The announcement was made during a media briefing that held recently at the Lagos Continental Hotel, where Verve and GIM UEMOA reaffirmed their commitment to innovation and to delivering secure, seamless payment experiences tailored to the evolving needs of African consumers.

This milestone builds on Verve’s strong foundation in Nigeria and its expanding presence across Africa, aligning with the brand’s broader Pan-African growth strategy. Through alliances with platforms such as Google, Spotify, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Facebook, Verve continues to empower cardholders with seamless access to digital content and services, bridging the gap between fintech, lifestyle, and innovation.

Vincent Ogbunude, Managing Director of Verve International, described the partnership as a pivotal step in advancing inclusive, homegrown payment solutions across Africa:

“At Verve, we believe in Africa’s collective potential and the power of partnerships to drive inclusive growth. Our collaboration with GIM-UEMOA marks a major leap toward regional integration, enabling cross-border payments, unlocking new opportunities, and advancing the vision of a truly unified African economy.

Financial inclusion cannot be achieved in isolation. It demands collective action across governments, businesses, and institutions. Through partnerships like this, we’re moving closer to an Africa where economic empowerment and prosperity are within reach for all.”

As part of its consumer-focused approach, Verve continues to reward its growing customer base through initiatives like the Verve GoodLife Promo, offering cardholders exciting incentives and lifestyle rewards for everyday transactions. This expansion into the UEMOA region presents a new opportunity for cardholders in these countries to access these benefits, enhancing their payment experiences.

Serges Adingni, Deputy General Manager, GIM-UEMOA, highlighted the regional significance of the collaboration:

“In Verve, we have found a partner whose innovative approach complements our regional expertise. Verve’s impressive footprint across the African continent, coupled with their cutting-edge technological infrastructure, makes them an ideal collaborator in our journey. Together, we are unlocking unprecedented opportunities for financial institutions, businesses, and consumers across our UEMOA.

This partnership with Verve strengthens our mission to create interoperable, inclusive payment ecosystems that drive economic growth. By enabling Verve card acceptance across the UEMOA region, we’re connecting over 120 million citizens to a broader African network, advancing financial inclusion and reinforcing the vision of a single African market. Beyond payments, this partnership also advances the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) by enabling seamless intra-African commerce, travel, and investment.”

With Verve’s launch in the UEMOA region, both partners are charting a path toward a more connected and financially inclusive Africa. As adoption scales, the partnership is poised to deepen regional economic ties, unlock new opportunities for consumers and businesses, and accelerate Africa’s journey toward integrated digital payments.

This collaboration signals more than just market expansion. It reflects a shared commitment to innovation, inclusion, and Pan-African growth. As Verve charts this new course, it calls on financial institutions, merchants, and consumers to be part of a payment future that is secure, seamless, and distinctly African.