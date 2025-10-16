inDrive launches “The Heart That Drives Us” To Celebrate Nigeria’s Most Dedicated Drivers

inDrive, a leading global ride-hailing platform operating in nine African countries, has launched “The Heart That Drives Us”, a nationwide campaign running from October 13 to December 24, 2025, to celebrate and reward Nigeria’s most dedicated drivers this holiday season.

The initiative aims to recognize the resilience and commitment of drivers who keep Nigeria’s cities moving. Through a series of raffles and bi-weekly entertainment events, top-rated and most active drivers will be rewarded with valuable prizes including smartphones, televisions, shopping vouchers, family trips, and school fee sponsorships for their children.

In his remarks, the Country Representative, inDrive Nigeria, Oladimeji Timothy, stated that the campaign reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to empowering drivers and ensuring they feel seen, valued, and supported.

Timothy explained that beyond offering rewards, the initiative is also an opportunity to highlight the human stories behind every ride and the people whose daily efforts make mobility possible.

“Our drivers are the true heartbeat of our platform. Through The Heart That Drives Us, we want to express our gratitude and celebrate the incredible people behind the wheel — those who work hard, care deeply for their families, and keep our communities connected. At inDrive, we understand that our success is built on the dedication of our driver community. This campaign is our way of saying ‘thank you’ and of creating moments of joy and recognition for those who make the platform what it is,” he said.

To further amplify the excitement,the bi-weekly live shows will be hosted as part of the campaign — transformed into full-scale entertainment events with celebrity guest appearances and live raffles. Viewers can join the celebrations and follow the weekly draws every Wednesday on inDrive’s official Facebook page.

As the year draws to a close, “The Heart That Drives Us” stands as a heartfelt tribute to Nigeria’s driver community — honoring the men and women whose dedication, courage, and compassion keep the nation moving.