USAID and INTL FCStone to Collaborate, Host Trade Seminar in Africa

Trade and investment in Africa is fast changing in the digital age and so are regional policies. In an attempt to strengthen the continent’s trading ability, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) (www.USAID.gov), in collaboration with INTL FCStone (www.INTLFCStone.com), a NASDAQ listed company that provides risk management and advisory services across asset classes and markets worldwide, are proud to announce a landmark seminar that will strategically tackle commodity challenges and outline a viable roadmap for inter-regional trade in Africa.

The Southern African Structured Trade Seminar will take place at the Avani Victoria Falls Resort in Zambia from 26-29 June 2018. The three-day event will provide a platform where experts from private equity firms, financial institutions, commodity exchanges, mineral and agribusiness companies will discuss investment match-making and business-to-business facilitation. The seminar will help delegates to gain economic advantage, mitigate trade risks, develop commodity marketing, all while structuring and packaging commercially viable finance. Regulators will be able to develop and implement regulatory frameworks that enhance market efficiency and stability, while policymakers will look at national best practices.

It is envisaged that the seminar will boost trade and investment in Southern Africa, drive commercial expansion, and address gaps in trade finance. It is hoped that, through this constructive engagement, Africa’s ability to trade and drive economic growth will be profoundly strengthened.

The USAID Southern Africa Trade and Investment Hub (SATIH), which works closely with regional governments and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) on trade policy, engages with partners to deepen regional economic integration, promote two-way trade with the U.S, and attract investments that drive commercial expansion. It engages with private and public sector organizations, business and industry associations, international development agencies and ﬁnancial institutions. The Hub encourages the diversification of exports beyond natural resources, and promotes a governing environment conducive to business.

The Programme

Day 1 – Foundations:

The opening day of the seminar will examine commodity markets, institutions and the value they add, informed by case studies from around the region and internationally. Deep drill assessment will examine instruments and opportunities in the realms of trade, finance and risk management, and the prerequisites to unlock these opportunities. The day will culminate in interactive breakout sessions with specific focus on the needs of individual interest groups including financiers, investors, agribusiness, regulators, policymakers, and minerals chains players.

Day 2 – Transactions:

The intermediate day of the seminar will include hands-on guidance for structuring transactions in the realms of trade, finance and risk management, and includes the seminar’s flagship participatory simulations involving cross-border flows on regional platforms. Participants will be split into groups to formulate and execute strategies within the context of a simulated ‘live’ market environment, with specific roles within the simulation for the various interest groups relating to their position.

Day 3 – Investments:

The final day of the seminar will draw together lessons and identify opportunities to support the continued growth of structured trade in the region going forward. To achieve the required growth, investment opportunities and ecosystem requirements will be mapped out, and – based on investment plans submitted in advance – matchmaking will take place between companies, banks and investors. A business to business trade facilitation session will also be conducted.