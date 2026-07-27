USA reminds dual-national Nigerians to travel with American passports

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 27, 2026

Key Points

The U.S. Mission says all American citizens, including dual nationals, must use a valid U.S. passport to enter or leave the United States

Dual-national U.S. citizens cannot apply for ESTA using a foreign passport

Travellers are advised to renew expiring passports before making travel plans

Main Story

The United States Mission in Nigeria has reminded Nigerians who hold dual U.S. citizenship that they are legally required to use a valid American passport when entering or departing the United States.

In a statement published on its official X account on Sunday, the mission said the requirement applies to all U.S. citizens, including children with dual nationality, regardless of the passport they use in their country of residence.

The mission also warned that dual-national U.S. citizens are prohibited from using foreign passports to apply for an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), noting that such applications are routinely denied or cancelled by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The advisory further urged U.S. citizens living abroad, including those residing in Nigeria, to ensure their passports remain valid before travelling, adding that many countries require passports to have at least six months’ validity before permitting entry.

The reminder comes as international travel continues to recover, with immigration authorities placing greater emphasis on compliance with passport and identity requirements.

What’s Being Said

“U.S. citizens are REQUIRED to enter and depart the United States on a U.S. passport. This requirement applies equally to U.S. citizens, including children, who are dual nationals,” the U.S. Mission in Nigeria said.

The mission added: “Dual national U.S. citizens may NOT use their foreign passport to apply for an electronic travel authorization (ESTA). The Department of Homeland Security routinely denies or cancels ESTAs for dual national U.S. citizens.”

What’s Next

Dual-national Nigerians planning trips to the United States are expected to verify that their U.S. passports remain valid before departure.

Travellers with expired American passports are advised to begin the renewal process before booking international travel.

U.S. immigration authorities are expected to continue enforcing passport compliance requirements at ports of entry.

Bottom Line: The advisory is not a change in U.S. immigration policy but a reminder of existing legal requirements. For Nigerians with dual citizenship, travelling on the correct passport is essential to avoid delays, denied boarding or immigration complications.