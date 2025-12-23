US To Begin Partial Visa Suspension For Nigerians From January 1, 2026

The United States has announced a partial suspension of visa issuance to Nigerian citizens, effective January 1, 2026, as part of a new presidential directive aimed at strengthening border control and national security.

The US Mission in Nigeria disclosed on Monday that the restriction will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time in line with Presidential Proclamation 10998, titled “Restricting and Limiting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States.”

Nigeria is among 19 countries affected by the measure. Others include Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Burundi, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Senegal, Tanzania, Togo, Tonga, Venezuela, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Under the proclamation, the United States will partially suspend the issuance of non-immigrant B-1/B-2 visitor visas, as well as F, M and J visas for students and exchange visitors. The restriction also extends to immigrant visas, although limited exceptions apply.

“Effective January 1, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. EST, the Department of State is partially suspending visa issuance to nationals of 19 countries, including Nigeria, for specified non-immigrant and immigrant visa categories,” the mission stated.

US authorities, however, clarified that the policy does not amount to a total travel ban and does not apply to all categories of travellers. Exemptions include lawful permanent residents of the United States, dual nationals travelling with passports from countries not affected by the suspension, and holders of valid US visas issued before the effective date.

Other exempted groups include Special Immigrant Visa applicants who are eligible employees of the US government, immigrant visa applicants from ethnic or religious minorities facing persecution in Iran, and participants in certain major international sporting events.

The US government emphasised that the proclamation applies only to foreign nationals who are outside the United States as of January 1, 2026, and who do not possess a valid US visa on that date.

“Foreign nationals who hold valid visas as of the effective date are not subject to Presidential Proclamation 10998. No visas issued before January 1, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. EST, have been or will be revoked pursuant to the proclamation,” the statement added.

While visa applicants from affected countries may continue to submit applications and attend interviews, the US Mission cautioned that such applicants may ultimately be deemed ineligible for visa issuance or admission under the new rules.

The development adds to growing concerns among Nigerians seeking to travel, study or migrate to the United States. In recent months, Nigeria has faced tighter US immigration measures, including the reduction of most non-immigrant visas issued to Nigerians to single-entry permits with a three-month validity.

In October, the United States also re-designated Nigeria as a country of particular concern over religious freedom violations, citing persistent insecurity and attacks on Christian communities. This was followed by Nigeria’s inclusion on a revised US travel restriction list imposing partial entry limitations.

Although reports have suggested that applications for certain immigrant visas, including green cards, could be affected by the new proclamation, US authorities have reiterated that lawful permanent residents and holders of valid visas issued before January 1, 2026, remain exempt and will not have their status revoked.