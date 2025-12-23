Trump Recalls US Ambassador To Nigeria In Major Diplomatic Reshuffle

United States President Donald Trump has reportedly ordered the recall of the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, alongside several other career diplomats serving as ambassadors across multiple regions, according to a report by Politico.

The move is said to be part of a broader diplomatic reshuffle aimed at realigning US foreign representation with President Trump’s “America First” policy framework.

A State Department official confirmed that the affected ambassadors were initially appointed during the administration of former President Joe Biden and are expected to conclude their ambassadorial assignments in January. While their roles as chiefs of mission will end, the diplomats are expected to return to Washington and may continue their careers within the foreign service if they choose.

Africa has emerged as the region most impacted by the recall exercise. Ambassadors serving in at least 13 African countries, including Nigeria, Burundi, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal and Uganda, are among those affected. Other recalls have reportedly taken place across the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, the Middle East, South Asia and the Western Hemisphere.

In a statement, the US State Department described the development as a routine administrative process, noting that ambassadors serve at the discretion of the president and are expected to advance the sitting administration’s policy priorities.

“An ambassador is a personal representative of the president, and it is the president’s prerogative to ensure that individuals serving in these roles align with and promote the America First agenda,” the department stated.

Officials were quick to clarify that the recalled diplomats are not being dismissed from the foreign service and will retain opportunities to serve in other capacities within the State Department. However, the sudden nature of the changes is expected to necessitate operational adjustments within affected embassies and could temporarily disrupt diplomatic programmes and initiatives.

The recall of the US ambassador to Nigeria comes at a time of heightened focus on US-Africa relations, prompting concern from some lawmakers and the American Foreign Service Association, which represents career diplomats.

For Nigeria, the departure of the US envoy represents a significant shift in diplomatic engagement, particularly as the country remains a strategic partner to Washington in areas such as regional security cooperation, trade, investment and development assistance.