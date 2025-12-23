FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1 Public Holidays For Christmas And New Year

The Federal Government of Nigeria has formally announced public holidays to commemorate the 2025 Christmas celebrations and the beginning of the 2026 New Year.

According to an official statement released on Monday, Thursday, December 25, and Friday, December 26, 2025, have been declared public holidays in observance of Christmas Day and Boxing Day. In addition, Thursday, January 1, 2026, has been designated a public holiday to mark the New Year.

The announcement was made by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani, acting on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

In the statement, the minister called on Nigerians to use the Christmas season as a period of reflection, emphasising values traditionally associated with the birth of Jesus Christ, including love, peace, humility and sacrifice.

Tunji-Ojo urged citizens across religious, ethnic and social divides to take advantage of the festive period to pray for national unity, improved security, and sustainable development. He also encouraged Nigerians to strengthen communal bonds and show compassion to one another during the holidays.

The minister further advised members of the public to remain law-abiding and vigilant throughout the celebration period, noting the importance of personal and collective responsibility in maintaining peace and order.

“The Federal Government has declared Thursday, 25th December 2025; Friday, 26th December 2025; and Thursday, 1st January 2026 as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year celebrations respectively,” the statement read.

It added that the Minister of Interior extended warm Christmas and New Year greetings to Christians in Nigeria and around the world, as well as to all Nigerians marking the end of the year and the beginning of a new chapter.

“The Christmas season and the New Year present an opportunity for Nigerians to deepen unity, promote goodwill, and renew their collective commitment to nation-building,” the statement said.

The declaration aligns with Nigeria’s long-standing tradition of observing major religious and national holidays and is expected to affect public offices, financial institutions and businesses across the country.