EPL: Amorim Stands Firm On Tactics Despite Manchester United’s Struggles

Manchester United’s under-pressure manager, Ruben Amorim, has vowed not to abandon his tactical philosophy despite a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Manchester derby.

The Red Devils have endured a rocky start to the Premier League season, earning only four points from their opening four games while also crashing out of the League Cup at the hands of fourth-tier Grimsby.

Since Amorim’s appointment in November last year, United have won just eight of 31 Premier League matches, finishing 15th last season. When questioned about his insistence on the 3-4-3 formation, Amorim bristled at the suggestion of changing strategy.

“I accept the criticism, and I know this is not the record Manchester United deserves,” Amorim said. “But I’m not going to change my system. If changes are needed, then it is the players that must adapt. I’ll only change my philosophy if I decide to, not because of pressure.”

Despite United’s poor run, the club’s hierarchy has so far maintained faith in the Portuguese coach. However, after splashing out £200 million on new attacking reinforcements, patience is beginning to wear thin.

United’s attacking woes persist, with just four league goals this season—two of them own-goals from opponents and another from the penalty spot. New striker Benjamin Sesko, signed for £74 million, struggled to make an impact in the derby, while Matheus Cunha missed out due to injury.

Amorim insisted he remains committed to turning things around: “I’m giving everything for this club. I suffer more than the fans when we lose. Until I’m here, I’ll keep fighting to bring results.”

Meanwhile, City manager Pep Guardiola expressed optimism that the derby win could reignite his side’s campaign. “Winning a derby always lifts the team. You see the joy in the fans’ faces—it helps build momentum. But we still have to improve,” Guardiola said.

United, who were ahead of City in the table for the first time in five years before the clash, now face a tough road ahead as pressure mounts on Amorim to deliver results.