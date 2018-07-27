Update: Osinbajo, Governors Hold Discussion with Google Representatives in Abuja

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and some state governors are currently meeting with the Google For Nigeria team at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Although details are still sketchy, the meeting comes a day after the second Google For Nigeria event was held in Lagos.

The Vice President in his keynote address at the event said the Federal Government will work with the tech giant and other technology companies in the country to ensure that Nigerians have improved access to the Internet.

According to him, this will enable citizens to benefit fully from the great power the Internet offers them as creators and co-creators.

“We will be partnering with Google and other technology providers to achieve the level of connectivity that will match the creativity of our people,” Professor Osinbajo said.

The Federal Government has repeatedly stressed the importance of technology to the development and growth of the country.

Professor Osinbajo explained various efforts the government had made in the area of technology.

For him, with Nigeria expected to have the 4th highest population in the world by 2045, technology has a huge role to play.

“We cannot train nearly 200 million young people in 2045 in classrooms alone,” he said.

“We need to connect young people to technology … We have to use the Internet”.

Although Professor Osinbajo expects this century to be “Africa’s century” – for good or bad, he explained that the continent is currently facing existential challenges.

“Today, 60 per cent of the population of Africa are young people,” he said, stressing that unless young people are properly engaged, they would not be as productive as they can be.

Among other concerns, he believes such a situation will continue to encourage a brain drain.

“If social foundations remain tenuous, even the well educated will be tempted to migrate,” he said.

The Vice President who praised Google for its activities in the country and globally expects that the use of technology will play a key role in bettering the fortunes of Nigerians and Africans.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that the provision of food and health care will depend on technology,” he said.