Dino Melaye Regains Freedom after ‘Alleged Abduction’

Dino Melaye Regains Freedom after ‘Alleged Abduction’

By
- July 27, 2018
- in POLITICS & GOVERNMENT, SOCIETY
73
0

A lawmaker representing Kogi West in the Senate, Senator Dino Melaye has revealed that he has regained his freedom.

The embattled lawmaker who broke the news of his release on twitter said he thanked God for escaping another dangerous attack after spending 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized.

The Senator was on Thursday reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen on his way to Kogi to answer a court case on gun running. The announcement was made on twitter by another Senator, Ben Bruce, who claimed to have been informed by Dino’s brother.

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Update: Osinbajo, Governors Hold Discussion with Google Representatives in Abuja

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and some