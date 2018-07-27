Dino Melaye Regains Freedom after ‘Alleged Abduction’

A lawmaker representing Kogi West in the Senate, Senator Dino Melaye has revealed that he has regained his freedom.

The embattled lawmaker who broke the news of his release on twitter said he thanked God for escaping another dangerous attack after spending 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized.

I thank God once again for escaping another dangerous attack. I also thank Nigerians for their prayers and show of Love. Spent 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized but God preserved me. God is the best and in whom ONLY I trust. They will continue to try. WE SHALL OVERCOME!!! — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) July 27, 2018

The Senator was on Thursday reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen on his way to Kogi to answer a court case on gun running. The announcement was made on twitter by another Senator, Ben Bruce, who claimed to have been informed by Dino’s brother.